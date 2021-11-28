EAU CLAIRE — City incentives for developers who promise to keep rents low on new apartments can’t be Eau Claire’s only way for encouraging affordable housing, the city’s finance director told elected officials last week.
Jay Winzenz delivered the message to the City Council during a Tuesday evening work session intended to spur leaders into thinking of broadening the strategy for addressing a shortage of affordable housing.
“We’ve been focusing a lot of our efforts on new housing and have been very challenged on those efforts,” he said.
The main problem is that construction costs have risen to the point where developers face financing gaps on new buildings planned for rents considered “affordable” in the Eau Claire market.
“When we start asking developers to lower their rents, what they’re going to come back with ‘well now my financing gap increased and you’re going to have to help me fill that gap,’” Winzenz said.
Winzenz did not suggest abandoning city help for new affordable housing developments, but he did want the council to consider alternative strategies that could make its money stretch further.
“Our money might be better invested on a different path to get there,” he said of adding more affordable housing in Eau Claire.
Councilwomen Catherine Emmanuelle and Emily Berge both floated ideas they’ve heard about from other communities.
Emmanuelle wants Eau Claire to consider using affordable housing funds to help apartment complexes get converted into buildings with condominium-style ownership. Instead of just paying rent, residents in them would own their units with the help of first-time homebuyer assistance programs. That would allow those people to build equity, which they could use to buy a home.
“It’s developing a long-term wealth strategy,” Emmanuelle said.
The building conversion idea got an enthusiastic response from Winzenz, who said it has the benefit of fostering more homebuying instead of renting.
Berge suggested the idea of establishing a community land trust where a nonprofit foundation would own a plot of land, but individuals would own houses built upon it. She said this relieves residents of costs tied to land, but they would still have the financial benefit of owning a house.
“When they move somewhere else, they can use the equity as a down payment,” Berge said.
She added that the city could establish a land trust for about 20 acres of vacant land it bought in 2019 near Jeffers Road with the intention of establishing a neighborhood of small, affordable homes there.
Winzenz said that is a possibility, but would have to see if local developers would be amenable to building homes there under a land trust arrangement.
At the end of Tuesday’s work session, Winzenz said city staff would further discuss and research suggestions council members made about alternative ways of boosting the community’s supply of affordable housing.
Prior to the work session, the City Council approved a $307,300 affordable housing grant to a developer building a 60-unit apartment building with 51 of them with rents held below market rates. In June the council provided $192,700 to W. Capital Group due to a financing gap created by rising construction costs for a building with affordable rents in its apartment complex called The Current.
The council also agreed this week to provide $5 million toward a mixed-use development planned in the Cannery District, to be paid out in installments as the project is built. Among conditions included in the agreement with developer P&R Companies was that 54 of the 260 apartments planned there will have rents affordable to those making less than the county median income.