The year was 1962. My husband had just completed training at Naval Officers Candidate School and was a newly commissioned ensign assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga which was in dry dock for repairs in Portsmouth, Virginia at the time.
Shortly after, the ship was quickly taken out of dry dock and sent to its home base in Mayport, Florida as the Russians made their way toward Cuba with nuclear missiles. I followed in our 1955 Ford with our son who was nine months old.
We quickly found a small apartment, and I settled in while the ship left port and became part of the blockade to prevent Russian missiles from being placed in Cuba. My husband was in charge of a Marine landing party, ready to invade.
As a young wife and mother, I was terrified. The 13-day political and military standoff ended when President John Kennedy promised not to invade Cuba in return for Russia taking its missiles home. The President also removed American missiles from Turkey and Italy although this part of the agreement was not publicized at the time.
Greatly relieved, we began plans for a small Christmas.
We knew that my husband’s cruise would begin in January, and we would be parted for seven months so we were determined to make the most of our remaining time together.
Neither of us had been away from home and our families for Christmas before, but we intended to celebrate the holiday and looked forward to Christmas Eve. We bought a small tree that we set on a buffet in our small furnished apartment and decorated with lights and a few ornaments.
Our son couldn’t walk yet, but he could pull himself up by the knobs on the buffet and point to the tree, babbling. We didn’t have much money, but we bought him a few presents and bought gifts for each other.
Just before Christmas Eve, as luck would have it, my husband drew the duty for that night on the ship. He would not be coming home. I put our baby to bed and settled in for a long evening alone, turning on the small television set to watch Christmas shows.
At about 7:30, I heard a knock on the door and gingerly went to see who might be knocking at that time of the night. There stood my husband with a huge grin.
A Jewish shipmate had taken his duty, telling him to go home to his family.
We would be together for Christmas after all. The tolerance and good will of a person of one faith for a person of another served as a lesson for all mankind that night.
Many years have passed since that Christmas, but I have never forgotten the kindness and good will of a Jewish officer who allowed my husband to come home to his family for Christmas.