“Packers gonna win?”
“I sure hope so.”
Ron Larson concluded his second delivery of the day with a quick conversation about today’s NFC Championship game. Larson enjoys talking with people on the receiving end of Meals on Wheels, and he knows this particular recipient is a fan of the green and gold.
Through all types of weather, Larson is one of an array of volunteers who deliver meals to Eau Claire County residents age 60 and over with mobility limitations. About 25 volunteer drivers bring food to houses, apartments and townhomes every weekday. Sometimes a drop off involves merely parking in someone’s driveway and walking a few feet to their front door. Other times it entails more effort, like taking an elevator up to a fourth-floor apartment.
Larson is a 78-year-old retired Vietnam War veteran who began delivering meals several years ago. He enjoys the opportunity to assist citizens, exercise and have a reason to get out of the house.
“It’s nice to be able to help people,” Larson said.
Larson usually delivers meals three to four days per week. When he is scheduled to drive, Larson receives a morning text confirming that day’s route. He picks up the meals at about 10:45 a.m. at St. John’s and Heritage Apartments in Eau Claire, one of four drop spots for drivers bringing fresh food from the kitchen in Fall Creek where all the meals are prepared.
Larson likes having a task that forces him out of his home by mid-morning.
“Otherwise it’s 1 p.m. and I’m in my pajamas on the computer,” Larson said with a laugh.
After loading the cooler and hot bag containing the meals into his van, Larson begins his deliveries on one of 30 Meals on Wheels routes throughout the county. On Thursday, Larson delivered nine meals in Altoona and Eau Claire over the course of an hour.
Larson typically has eight to 12 stops on this route, which he has driven dozens of times. He easily maneuvers through neighborhoods and thoroughfares to drop off Thursday’s lunch of French toast, sausage, asparagus, tomatoes and strawberries.
Mercury levels hovered near zero, but despite the day’s frigid temperatures, Larson hops out of his van to grab the meals in the back, ambles to the door and is greeted cheerfully by most people. Most of them briefly chat about the weather, a TV show or upcoming sporting event.
Larson appreciates the consistent social interactions. He has developed connections over the years such as meeting a World War II veteran and gradually sharing stories of their experiences.
All nine of his deliveries went smoothly without much delay. Drivers cannot leave the meals in a home without confirming that a person is there, so in the event that someone doesn’t answer the door, Larson would call the home number to let the person know he arrived. If no one answers the phone, Larson calls Meals on Wheels, which is part of the Aging and Disability Resource Center, and informs them no one answered. An ADRC worker then calls that person’s emergency contact to let them know their friend or relative missed a meal.
Meals on Wheels cannot take back food sent out for delivery, so if any meals are left over, drivers are encouraged to give the meal to another recipient, if possible. Otherwise the volunteers can do what they see fit with any remaining food, including taking it home.
Larson retired in 2004 and likes staying active on the delivery routes. He sometimes parks on the road instead of someone’s driveway in order to take a few extra steps. It can be difficult to maneuver through snow and ice on the way to a person’s door, so Larson walks slowly, uses small steps, leads with the front of his foot and makes sure his heel is on flat ground before proceeding.
Many of the people on the receiving end of meals are homebound, so Larson sometimes helps with small tasks like picking up their newspaper or putting their outgoing mail in a mailbox.
“He’s a good guy,” one recipient said of Larson.
After completing his route, Larson drops off the cooler and hot bag at St. John’s, where he might pick it up the next day and resume right where he left off.