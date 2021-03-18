A year ago taverns and restaurants had to close their doors and hotels cut their capacities due to government orders at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
When those restrictions eased up in mid-May, most of those businesses eagerly welcomed the return of patrons donning face masks and following other public health rules intended to reduce the spread of germs.
But a few Eau Claire businesses opted to stay closed, waiting to re-emerge when the pandemic dies down to a point where their owners feel comfortable ushering in crowds as they did before COVID-19 existed.
Among that group is The Oxbow Hotel and its restaurant The Lakely, 516 Galloway St.
Both closed in mid-March 2020, citing safety of employees and guests as the main reason as much was not known about the virus as the pandemic began.
Those public health concerns persisted for the business along with the massive reduction in travel and leisure spending that went along with the pandemic.
After more than an entire year closed though, the hotel and restaurant are preparing to reopen this summer.
Management has been meeting recently to brainstorm ways to welcome in guests again with measures to keep them and employees safe from COVID-19.
Cassandra Lueck, events and marketing director for the hotel and restaurant, said one new offering will be room service — allowing those who aren’t yet comfortable dining in a restaurant to still be able to enjoy The Lakely’s offerings from their hotel rooms.
Before emerging from hibernation though, the hotel will be refilling the ranks of line workers and training them — though some may be returning employees who worked there prior to the pandemic.
“Just waking the property up after a year is big, too,” Lueck said.
General staff have been doing daily upkeep at the business, but a full cleaning, touching up paint and other tasks are on the horizon.
Lueck said the business will soon announce its reopening date and she anticipates a good second half to 2021 as people become vaccinated and satisfy a pent-up desire for vacations.
“With vaccines hopefully available to everyone this spring and summer, I think that will really boost fall travel,” she said.
Like The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely, a couple of Eau Claire bars also have remained closed and are yet to publicly announce a reopening date.
Taverns on Water Street near the UW-Eau Claire campus contended with losing a large group of their customers when the university moved courses online last spring and for a portion of fall semester when COVID-19 activity spiked. Most bars opened as they saw opportunity to serve patrons, but a couple have kept their lights off.
The Grand Illusion, 418 Water St., has let its regulars know it will re-emerge after the pandemic via occasional posts on its Facebook page.
“Hang in there fam. We still aren’t open, but we aren’t gone either,” the tavern stated in a March 1 post.
The Leader-Telegram left phone messages this week for bar owner Steve Geitz to seek more details on plans to reopen, but those were returned by publication time.
The Joynt, 322 Water St., also has been closed since the pandemic started.
In an interview with the Leader-Telegram in June, owner Bill Nolte said he didn’t plan on reopening the bar until it would have the same atmosphere it did before COVID-19. He said he respected other businesses that required people to wear face masks, social distancing, plexiglass partitions and other measures to keep customers and employees safe, but didn’t feel those would fit the character of The Joynt.
The Leader-Telegram attempted to reach Nolte by telephone on Thursday for an update on the bar’s plans, but was unable to reach him.
Businesses with liquor licenses that stay closed for extended periods can run the risk of losing the ability to serve in Eau Claire, but that hasn’t been the case in the past year.
An Eau Claire city ordinance allows taverns and restaurants with the prized licenses to be dormant for only up to 90 days, but enforcement of that has been suspended.
“We’ve been lenient on that ordinance during the pandemic,” said Jenessa Stromberger, assistant city attorney. “Obviously it’s unprecedented time.”
The licenses allowing businesses to serve hard liquor as well as beer and wine are in limited supply. The city’s population-based allocation of regular liquor licenses are all currently held by businesses. Eau Claire also has a supply of reserve liquor licenses, but only four of those remain available.
Last year was quiet in terms of new bars or restaurants opening in Eau Claire as those businesses were among the hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic.
However, there were also no existing businesses that held liquor licenses that surrendered them last year, Stromberger said.