Football fans circle certain highly anticipated games on their teams’ schedules each year. Similarly, appreciators of cultural attractions experience the joy of perusing new seasons of the venues and performing organizations, selecting the shows they view as not to be missed.
Another championship-caliber lineup will take the metaphorical field in the coming months on Chippewa Valley stages. As the following list shows, all-star performances are happening for fans of classical, jazz, country, rock ’n’ roll or other genres as well as art forms such as comedy, dance and spoken word.
When perusing the following events, please keep the following in mind:
• This article leaves out performances that have been mentioned of late in the Leader-Telegram. Notably, a lengthy preview of theatrical productions was offered in the newspaper’s Aug. 22 entertainment section; for that list go to tinyurl.com/y6rcqgom. While some entries in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s new season are listed here, an article appearing June 7 highlighted many other productions due at the city’s marquee performance space. That article can be found at tinyurl.com/yyckuzpr.
• Many of the sections here list a sampling of what’s coming up rather than a complete list. This was done in some cases for space considerations and in others because some shows are yet to be scheduled. Go to the various groups’ websites for all of the relevant details. This includes the high-quality visual art and literary events hosted by Pablo Center, Heyde Center for the Arts and Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.
• In the coming months please watch this space for attractions not found here that you won’t want to miss. And plan to take your seats at one or more of the shows on this list — or stand and cheer if you’re so moved.
Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra
“The CVJO Presents the Music of Harry Connick Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“Ignore the Forecast! With Andrew Neesley & Mel Flannery,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“10th Anniversary Celebration With Wayne Bergeron,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Jamf Theatre.
“The CVJO Presents Roxy Coss,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, Jamf Theatre.
More information: chippewajazz.org or the group’s Facebook page; pablocenter.org.
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra
Brahms’ Violin Concerto & Mendelssohn’s “Reformation” Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“A Classical Christmas,” 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, RCU Theatre.
The Young People’s Concert, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, RCU Theatre.
“Brahms in Spring,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, RCU Theatre.
“Happy Birthday, Beethoven!” with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Friday, May 8, RCU Theatre. With the Chippewa Valley Festival Choir and guest soloists.
More information: cvsymphony.org; pablocenter.org.
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra
“ECCO Presents: An Afternoon With Bloch, Faure, and Paul McCartney,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“ECCO Presents: Saturday Evening With Mozart and Holst,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“ECCO Presents: Family & Friends,” 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“ECCO Presents: Lux: The Dawn From on High,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence. With the Master Singers.
“ECCO Presents: American Dreams,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence.
More information: eauclairechamberorchestra.com or the group’s Facebook page.
Heyde Center for the Arts
The center is at 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
Uncommon Denominator, Eau Claire based cover band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Spoon Man, comedy, impressions, audience participation, 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
The History of Rock and Roll, featuring The Johnny Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Buckets and Tap Shoes, music, dance and drumming from the streets of Minneapolis, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
SongBlast, dueling guitars, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Ian Ash, formerly of Ian and the Dream, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
One World Taiko, Japanese taiko drumming, 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
Greg Gilbertson, singer-guitarist, and Sue Orfield, saxophonist, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Country Classics, with classic country hits performed by The Becky Schlegel Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Blue Jupiter, cutting edge of a cappella, 7:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
In Capable Hands, technique and quick-witted banter in show that includes flying pizzas, juggled canned meat, music played by pounding their heads, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, and 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Laverne and Lucy, comedy, music and improvisation, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Stefan Geisinger Band, blues, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Northwinds British Brass Band Christmas concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
A Tribute to the Music of John Denver “Christmas Special,” Layne Yost and Friends, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
“A Very Switchback Christmas,” duo featuring traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
More information: 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts
The historic building is at 205 Main St. E., Menomonie.
George Maurer’s “Stripped Down” featuring Sue Orfield 2019, 7:30 Friday, Sept. 20.
Louie Anderson, comedian, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
"Broadway for Two -- Karen Wilber and Seth Berrier," Broadway songs, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
“An Evening With Meri Dean and Friends,” husband-wife duo performing array of genres, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
“A Night at The Mabel,” Paulo Padilha e Bando, urban Brazilian music, presented by Arts Midwest 2019, 8 p.m., with social hour and live auction beforehand, Saturday, Oct. 5.
“An Evening With Garrison Keillor,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
Backtrack Vocals, a cappella group based in New York City, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Carpenters Once More 2019, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Neil Diamond Tribute 2019, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Dusty Heart, vocal harmonies guitar, fiddle and banjo, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Eau Claire band Ronald Raygun performs Benjamin Hinz’s album “Deep,” with Eau Claire band Naalia opening, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Singer Suzy Bogguss, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Pushing Chain, folky-tonk duo, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Sue Orfield Presents The Barley Jacks, a band that plays blues, bluegrass, classical, Celtic, R & B, bebop, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Matthew Ball, aka The Boogie Woogie Kid, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Classic Country Christmas, performed by Red Higgens and his wife, Lisa Marie, along with his band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
Christmas on the Prairie, Mary Jane Alm and Aimée and Boyd Lee, with the New Shoes band, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
"Nutcracker in Wonderland," by Ballet Co., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. Dec. 21.
The Memories presented by Dairy State Band, Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22.
Joseph Kneer, hometown musician, violinist and conductor, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
More information: 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Master Singers
“America, My Home 2019: Carmina Pax,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“Lessons and Carols 2019: Jesus, Jesus, Rest Your Head,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec, 13 First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway St., Eau Claire; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls
“Choral Images 2020: Lux: The Dawn From On High,” 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Ancillary performances:
“Lessons and Carols 2019: Jesus, Jesus, Rest Your Head, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 4557 Colfax Ave S., Minneapolis. Sponsored by Friends of The Master Singers.
“Lessons and Carols 2019: Jesus, Jesus, Rest Your Head,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave. Sponsored by The Healing Place.
Missa Choralis Series: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St N., Minneapolis. Sponsored by Friends of The Master Singers.
More information: themastersingers.net
Menomonie Singers
The year the group celebrates its 30th anniversary season.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 Ninth St E., Menomonie.
More information: themenomoniesingers.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence
Following is a selection of shows that are part of the 2019-20 season in Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. For more see the article that appeared in the Leader-Telegram on June 7: tinyurl.com/yyckuzpr.
• ETHEL with Robert Mirabal, string quartet and Native American musician, Wednesday, Oct. 16, RCU Theatre.
• Postmodern Jukebox, internationally touring group that puts a vintage twist on music by such artists as Aerosmith and Panic at the Disco! Friday, Oct. 25, RCU Theatre.
• Leanne Brown, author of “Good and Cheap,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Jamf Theatre.
• Comedian Bill Engvall, RCU Theatre, 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, RCU Theatre.
• Violinist Johnny Gandelsman, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Jam Theatre.
• INY Asian Dance Theatre, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, RCU Theatre.
• Turtle Island Quartet with jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut, Thursday, April 23, RCU Theatre.
More information: pablocenter.org; 7151-832-ARTS (2787).
UW-Eau Claire Artists Series
Aquila Theatre presents a modern interpretation of George Orwell’s “1984,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
Vocal Essence Singers of This Age, culturally diverse group of 50-plus high school singers, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Schofield Auditorium, 105 Garfield Ave.
Austin Dean Ashford, poet, playwright hip-hop artist presents his solo spoken word show titled “(I)sland T(rap),” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Schofield Auditorium.
The Canine Stars team of 25 trainers and 200-plus world-class dogs, high-energy sports show that brings awareness to pet adoption, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, Zorn Arena,
UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department
As the university website states, the department has earned acclaim over the past 100 years for its high quality performances by faculty, students and visiting guest artists. Following are some of the performances that can be enjoyed at nominal cost, and sometimes free, throughout the fall and spring semesters.
• Bands: Wind Symphony, Symphony Band, University Band, Blugold Marching Band.
• Choirs: Concert Choir, The Singing Statesmen, chamber ensemble Novum Voce, Women’s Concert Chorale, Symphonic Choir, Women’s Chorus.
• Jazz studies: Jazz Ensembles I, II, III, IV and V.
• University Symphony Orchestra.
• Faculty and student recitals.
More information: the department website, tinyurl.com/y5srb9ot, or, for tickets, the University Service Center, 715-836-4636 or uwec.edu/service-center.
UW-Stout
UW-Stout Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St E., Menomonie.
UW-Stout Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir, 7 p.m. Friday, April 17, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Menomonie.