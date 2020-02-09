On cold winter days, my favorite place is the Yucatan of Mexico. The air is warm there and smells of soil, growing green plants and lime blossoms.
Second best to that?
The Healing Garden at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Mexico it’s not, but if you close your eyes and inhale, it sure smells like the tropics.
The Healing Garden is part arboretum, part patient lounge. It’s got a curved glass ceiling that lets the light in, growing plants that soak the light up, and a water fountain that provides background music. It was built in 2008 with contributions from employees and citizens. It abuts the hospital’s Critical Care Unit, off of Fifth Street.
Traci Alt of Traci’s Green Interiors is the garden’s caretaker. “Patients and their families come in here and relax or get away from things,” she said. “And the employees come here for lunch breaks.”
Most of the live plants have exotic personalities. There are dozens of them, including Christmas cacti, yucca, garden croton, fiddleleaf figs, and goldfish plants, along with tree philodendron — all in pots buried in gravel beds. Above them range 3-to-6-foot-tall variegated ficus, interspersed with artificial trees to help fill in the gaps. Large trees are problematic to maintain, Traci said. She waters the living plants once a week, and grooms them for yellowed leaves.
The general public is not permitted in the Healing Garden, but one night, while I was enjoying a work break there, I found it filled with an impromptu Native American ceremony. Dozens of family members had gathered, and their earnest drumming and singing enriched the warm enclosure.
Another of Eau Claire’s little-known “indoor gardens” is open to the public.
The UW-Eau Claire biology department’s greenhouses, high atop Phillips Hall on campus, are maintained by Kristina Beuning along with student help in the summer.
“We maintain a research and teaching collection that represents the diversity of plant life,” Beuning said. “Our current collection contains over 500 unique specimens that represent 40 plant families.”
Depending on the season, one may experience blooming orchids, water lilies, amaryllis, cacti, or cabbage on a stick — an endangered Hawaiian plant that was historically only pollinated by a species of now-extinct moth. Beuning personally enjoys the ever-changing display.
“I love being in the greenhouse and soaking up the warmth, light and green,” she said. “It’s fun to walk in each day and see what might be getting ready to flower or has newly-opened flowers or even just new vegetative growth on foliage plants.”
She doesn’t dig the insect control, however.
“Such is the nature of growing lush green growth in an enclosed environment,” Beuning lamented. “With close monitoring we can keep the pest populations under control by just wiping the leaves and smooshing the bugs.”
To tour the greenhouse, all you have to do is ascend to the glassed-in rooftop.
Betchkal is a freelance writer based in Eau Claire.
“We have open hours on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. when classes are in session,” Beuning said. “Otherwise, folks are welcome to schedule an appointment for a visit or a tour.”
To scheduled an appointment email: beuninkr@uwec.edu
The greenhouse also hosts various special “themed” tours. Cost is $1 per person.
And if you can’t stomach the climb, you can visit via Instagram; uwecgreenhouse #whatsfloweringtoday. Beuning tries to post weekly updates of flowering plants.