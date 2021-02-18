Since this pandemic began there has been no shortage of people to feel sympathy and sorrow towards. The deceased, their families, caregivers, the medical community, and every worker deemed essential. I’m not telling you anything new: This has been a trying time for almost every person, every profession.
Many of my friends are artists, writers and musicians, folks not deemed “essential” who have seen their lives put on hold — for a very long time. For some of my friends whose timing happened to be unlucky, this meant a canceled musical tour of Europe, or perhaps a new novel that went out into the world only to be met with a fizzle. Imagine: years of your life working and working and working, only to have the culmination of those artistic dreams thwarted by a deadly pandemic. The situation is made almost worse for the fact that it is impossible to blame anyone. It’s just horrible, horrible timing.
If you’re a fan of new music or live music, you know that horrible timing hardly sums up this dysfunctional period, when musicians can’t tour in support of their work. Many acts keep pushing back the releases of already recorded and packaged albums in hopes of capitalizing on a future when most of their fans have been inoculated and are no doubt primed to spend, spend, spend on their favorite acts.
But there are artists producing new work despite the circumstances, despite the dreary commercial outlook, the empty venues and the merchandise tables with no fans. And the fact of this persistence only makes me appreciate those artists more, because they are making and releasing their art for reasons beyond money or accolades.
I had hoped to invite Jerrika Mighelle (Eau Claire native, Eau Claire Memorial grad, Converge Radio host) over to my house for a socially distanced campfire, impromptu acoustic set, and conversation about her forthcoming album, “Brightest Star” (out Feb. 24) but these are strange days.
Jerrika’s girlfriend had just been diagnosed with COVID and so our conversation transpired one cold night in January over FaceTime. Despite her girlfriend’s diagnosis, the long dark days and the general uncertainty of the world, Jerrika presented nothing but positivity, thoughtfulness and a generally sanguine perspective on life. I was keen to ask her, “Why now? Why release an album during this global pandemic? Why not wait?”
“It’s something I’ve thought about a lot,” she explains, “but I didn’t want to sit on it anymore. It’s an album about grief, and this country is grieving. The whole world is grieving. I really felt like this album was something. And that its significance might depreciate if I waited. There was this big wave inside me, this intuition, pushing me, saying this is the time. Right now. It’s part of my life. Also it’s an effort to move on.”
“Brightest Star” is a homage to Mighelle’s mother, Veronica Nelson, who passed away four years ago, but whose absence has clearly left a crater-sized hole in Mighelle’s life. “She sang all the time,” Jerrika says of her mom. “She was a wonderful singer. We always listened to the oldies. ... But her dream was being a mom, really.”
The album feels like a balm for this time, equal parts gentle mourning, and hopeful rebirth. On “Banks of the River” Mighelle’s slightly twangy but full-throated delivery might remind a listener of Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak, or Mary Gauthier (whom Mighelle actually had the opportunity to study with.)
The stand-out track on the album, “Trouble,” feels less like a grieving testimony, and more like playful, powerful bluesy barroom ballad, the kind of song you might play with the windows down in your car on an early spring night. It’s impossible to listen to the song and not feel somehow lighter, especially when she does something of a feral yodel about two-thirds of the way through the song, and just as the guitar floods the track with a reverb-rich guitar.
“I wasn’t holding back,” Mighelle laughs, “I felt comfortable enough to fully give it.”
That’s a testament to the album’s producer, Evan Middlesworth, the mastering by Gabe Wagner, and a tightly-talented band of local luminaries: Shane Leonard, Elizabeth Steans, Serena Wagner and Robbie Weisshaar. In every way this music is intimately Eau Claire, and yet the talent reaches far beyond this city, of course. The album feels at times as close as a love-letter or a last-minute confessional, and, in other moments, loose, free-flowing. It’s probably no mistake the album has many qualities of a river moving through the seasons; periods of undammed power, periods of gentle quiet, and peace.
“‘Brightest Star’ was recorded in Eau Claire, mastered in Eau Claire, and the musicians are all from Eau Claire,” Mighelle says proudly, “I love that everything was from here, my hometown.”
Jerrika Mighelle will be performing a Pablo Streams live show on Feb. 25 to celebrate the release of “Brightest Star.” I can’t think of a local musician more deserving of a big hometown (virtual) crowd than Jerrika, who is making art for the all right reasons — to understand the deepest dramas of her own life, to express her place on Earth and to honor her hero, her mother.