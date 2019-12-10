Nineteen-year-old Xiuhtezcatl Martinez wants the world to know that climate activism will only be getting louder.
In a presentation Tuesday, part of UW-Eau Claire’s Forum speaker series, the teenage climate activist recalled marching at New York climate rallies and witnessing thousands protest the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016 and 2017 at North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation.
“There were a lot of things we learned in Standing Rock,” Martinez told a crowd of students and community members in the Schofield Auditorium at UW-Eau Claire. “For (indigenous or marginalized) communities, the threat from these industries and the fossil fuel industries is much more immediate for us than many of our white allies.”
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which attempted to stop an oil pipeline, saying the infrastructure would pollute waterways and cause irreparable damage to the land, attracted all ages of protesters, he said.
“There were kids riding around the encampment on horseback; there were grandmothers with ceremonial instruments on the front lines facing down armored police,” Martinez said. “It was being made up of the entirety of our communities.”
Though the $8.3 billion pipeline was eventually built and the protest camps shut down, the Standing Rock movement mobilized youth, lowered suicide rates in local indigenous communities and “broke down a lot of barriers,” Martinez said.
Climate change activist Martinez is one of the youngest-ever speakers at UW-Eau Claire’s Forum speaker series, according to the university.
Martinez has written the 2017 book “We Rise: The Earth Guardians Guide to Building a Movement that Restores the Planet,” has spoken to the United Nations General Assembly and is youth director for global organization Earth Guardians. He is one of the plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States, a lawsuit filed against the U.S. government in 2015 that demands the government take action against climate change.
Martinez, a native of Boulder, Colo., has attended climate marches, events, meetings and rallies since he was 6 years old, he said Tuesday.
Growing up in Boulder, Martinez was often the only person of color in climate activism, he said — but a turning point was during the 2014 People’s Climate March in New York, which drew hundreds of thousands of marchers.
Martinez, along with his brother, relatives and other indigenous youth, took part in the march. But he had lingering doubts that simple protest would cause change.
“Even within the light of these massive mobilizations of bodies in the streets … our movement didn’t capture the attention of the masses,” Martinez said.
He said he doesn’t see climate change as a partisan or political issue.
“One of those pillars that’s kept so many people from understanding this crisis is we view climate change as an environmental issue,” he said.
But it wasn’t until wildfires began destroying the forests where Martinez grew up when he was 13 that he understood the urgency of climate change, he said.
“The wildfires I experienced in my hometown contaminated our air, rivers, waterways, burned down the homes of friends and family members,” he said. “These impacts I have now been subject to have helped reframe the story in my head … it connects everything we care about.”
On a day like Tuesday in western Wisconsin, where temperatures sank into the single digits, it’s “easy to understand” why people might second-guess the effects of climate change on the U.S., said Lily Strehlow, student intern for UW-Eau Claire’s Student Office of Sustainability.
“Winter in the Midwest certainly feels as cold as it once was,” Strehlow said. “But we know climate change is happening here in Wisconsin, where 40% of farmland has gone unharvested this fall due to soggy soil conditions because of the levels of precipitation this season.”
Strehlow called for a moment of silence Tuesday night to honor the ancestral indigenous land of the Ojibwe and Dakota Nations that UW-Eau Claire sits on.
“With this new reality of climate change becoming ever more apparent … we’re turning to new leaders for guidance,” Strehlow said.
Martinez said 2020 is a “pivotal, epic moment” for the future of climate activism.
“Regardless of who you are, where you’re from, your political affiliation, rising tides do not care who you vote for when they come to your doorstep,” Martinez said.