The Burlington Railroad Mark Twain Zephyr heads toward Trego Saturday on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire. The Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad in Trego bought the Zephyr and moved it by truck from St. Louis, according to David G. Peterson, Eau Claire resident and railroad enthusiast. Peterson said in written comments to the Leader-Telegram that the early Zephyrs were called motor cars and operated by motor men like the gas-electrics or "doodlebugs," adding that the motor cars were known as "shovelnoses." The Zephyr will be restored to welcome passengers aboard for the first time since the late 1950s, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad.