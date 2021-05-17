EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire graduate Ma. Theresa Corpuz Fredrickson of Amery, who goes by Marie, relishes a challenge.
The Philippines native began her working career as a civil engineer in her 20s. On Friday, she graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a doctor of nursing practice (DNP) degree.
It was a big milestone in a career defined by lifelong learning.
Fredrickson, who was born and grew up in a small community in the Philippines, began her adult life as an engineer working on buildings in southeast Asia.
She moved to Wisconsin in 2004 and began working as a nurse aide; she became a registered nurse in 2010, and has worked as a nurse for 11 years.
But the urge to further her education beckoned, and in 2017 Fredrickson began in UW-Eau Claire’s DNP program.
The shift in Fredrickson’s career path felt natural, she said, and she’s learned to intertwine the two skill sets: adapting to unexpected situations, picking up new skills quickly, constantly asking questions, planning ahead, connecting with other people.
“The nursing process is similar to the planning that we do in engineering,” she said. “My organizational skills are mainly derived from (my time as) a civil engineer.”
Obtaining her DNP degree has completely transformed Fredrickson’s perspective as a nurse, she said. Her goal: to become a primary care provider.
“It is the constant quest of knowledge that kept me going in the DNP program,” Fredrickson wrote in a March paper, one of her last in her studies at UW-Eau Claire. “That quest is nearing its end as graduation approaches. Or maybe just beginning, as now the quest is framed as the DNP-prepared nurse not as a student.”
Lifelong learner
Fredrickson grew up in a tight-knit farming community in the Philippines, where her mother sold vegetables and her father swept the floors at a market. From the beginning, Fredrickson said, her parents encouraged her to seek out education.
“They told us, ‘You have to go to school. Do your best. You can get a good job when you’re done with school,’” she remembered. “That’s what we kept in mind.”
Fredrickson and her siblings did just that. Her siblings became a nurse and a chemical engineer, respectively. Fredrickson herself was 21 when she graduated with a degree in civil engineering and began work at a Japanese construction firm in Manila, the Philippines’ capital city. She worked primarily on manufacturing buildings in the heart of Manila’s business district.
“I told my mother that I liked math and that I’m willing to enter a man’s world, a man’s job,” Fredrickson remembered.
When she was 23, Fredrickson married her husband Ruben, an engineer working in telecommunication. But shortly after Fredrickson gave birth to their first child, Ruben died after a battle with cancer.
Years later, a friend of Fredrickson’s working in the U.S. introduced her to Randy Fredrickson of Amery. They began communicating through the mail, and in 2003 they married. Fredrickson moved to Amery with her new husband in 2004.
She thought of pursuing a career in engineering, but her degree wasn’t accredited in the U.S. Her aunt, a nurse in Michigan, gave Fredrickson advice that stuck with her.
“She told me that if you’re broad-minded enough, there will be a great demand for health care, nursing in particular,” Marie said.
Fredrickson began her health care career as a CNA, then became a licensed practical nurse, a registered nurse and obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing through studies at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and Viterbo University. Since 2010 she’s worked at a nursing home in Amery and at a hospital in Shell Lake.
But a desire to connect more with her patients — and help care for their health — made Fredrickson decide to seek an advanced degree.
“This is my second career, and I’m already in my 50s,” she said. “I felt that I needed to be doing more.”
Fredrickson speaks fondly of her job as an engineer, but enjoys getting to connect more deeply with her patients and the people she works with.
“I loved that job, but now I’m more of a people person,” she said. “I have empathy and I can relate to them. This is what I needed.”
It’s not just empathy that made Fredrickson a force during her studies later in life.
She is “a very independent and self-driven learner,” said Dr. Lisa Schiller, UW-Eau Claire’s nursing graduate programs director in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences and an associate professor of nursing. “Marie was always a curious and detail oriented student who asked a lot of questions.”
Throughout her studies at UW-Eau Claire, Fredrickson still worked as a nurse — and in her winter break during the COVID-19 pandemic, put in 60-hour weeks, sometimes caring for patients who had contracted the virus. She prayed for God to protect her every time she was assigned to a COVID-19 unit.
“I did my part, and I was glad to,” Fredrickson said. “No one is prepared for this, but at the same time, it’s a calling. We are a community. We have to help each other.”
After graduating on Friday, Fredrickson said she hopes to work as a primary care provider in the western Wisconsin region.
In one of her final papers during her DNP studies, Fredrickson wrote: “This was truly a remarkable undertaking.”