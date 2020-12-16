MENOMONIE — Anna Cass of Menomonie breezed past her 105th birthday Wednesday with two short words of advice.
“Keep happy,” Cass said in a Zoom call from Autumn Village Assisted Living in Menomonie, where she lives. “Nothing is ever so bad it can’t be worse.”
Even a pandemic isn’t dampening her spirits. On Wednesday Cass celebrated her birthday with staffers, chatted with her son, Jerry Cass, over video, opened presents and was serenaded with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” by staff and residents.
“I feel younger than (105),” Cass said Wednesday. “I’ve always been healthy, never missed a day of work in my life. I feel good every day, sleep good every day.”
“She’s doing wonderful,” said Heidy Schultz, Autumn Village’s activity director. “She always joins us for exercise in the mornings.”
Born in 1915 on a farm between Caryville and Rock Falls, Cass was delivered by her aunt, “who delivered all the babies in the neighborhood,” Cass remembered.
She grew up on a dairy farm with her four sisters and two brothers, first attending the Rock Falls grade school.
Cass spoke fondly of her childhood in rural Wisconsin, riding the family’s Shetland pony and mule, cooling off in a swimming hole and helping her parents around the farm.
“We had enough for a ball team,” Cass joked of her six siblings.
Living through World War I, the Great Depression as a teenager and then World War II, Cass described her family as fortunate.
“When you live on a farm, you always have plenty of food,” she said. “We were never short on food or people coming to see us.”
Cass lost two husbands early — first John Catt, then Clyde Cass died when their respective sons with Cass were young.
“She lost two husbands and was left with two kids,” said Jerry Cass, who lives in Maryville, Tennessee. “To have her attitude, it’s outstanding.”
These days, Anna Cass lives in Menomonie and speaks fondly of Jerry Cass and her other son, Duane Catt, who died in 2016.
Anna Cass’ longtime career as a bookkeeper also shaped Jerry Cass’ career at the United Parcel Service, he said.
“In the back of my mind, I could always hear my mom telling me how women weren’t treated as equals in the business world,” Jerry Cass said. “That’s one thing she instilled in me, growing up and watching her go back to work.”
Anna Cass “can snap back from just about anything,” he added.
A few years ago, Jerry Cass said, Anna Cass fell down a set of stairs at her home and broke her neck.
Unfazed, she crawled back up to the top of the stairs to a telephone and called a friend to come take her to the hospital.
“When the friend got there, my mom was sitting on a folding chair waiting for her, bleeding profusely,” Jerry Cass said.
He asked his mother if she’d really crawled right back up the stairs after her injury.
No, Anna replied — first she’d fetched her crochet bag, then tackled the stairs.
“She’s a remarkable woman,” Jerry Cass said.
Undergoing surgery a few years ago to remove her right eye didn’t even shake the unflappable Menomonie resident, who describes herself as “a tough old bird.”
The COVID-19 pandemic means that Autumn Village isn’t allowing visitors, Schultz said, but the assisted living facility is re-starting activities for its residents this month in a socially distanced room.
Cass is an enthusiastic fan — her best advice for a long life is eating healthy and getting plenty of exercise.
“Eat good, sleep good, have good kids,” she said. “What more can you ask for?”