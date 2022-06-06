A Sun Country Airlines jet departs Friday afternoon from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. The casino charter flight prompted a break in Friday’ afternoon’s rehearsal for this weekend’s air show.
EAU CLAIRE — The colorful orange, white and blue Boeing 737-800 that briefly stopped Friday afternoon at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport could become a more regular sight.
Chartered by Caesar’s Entertainment, the Sun Country jet had arrived from Laughlin, Nev., and stopped to drop off passengers in Eau Claire before continuing on to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, according to a spokesperson for the airline.
Charity Zich, manager of the Eau Claire airport, said such casino charter flights arrive about once a month here.
Sun Country’s jets could become a much more frequent sight at the local airport, if a proposal from the Twin Cities-based airline to regularly serve the Eau Claire airport gets approved. Last month the local Airport Commission voted in favor of Sun Country’s proposal to replace SkyWest, a regional carrier that flies for United Airlines.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has not yet made a decision on an Essential Air Service contract with Sun Country for Eau Claire. Local officials still have until Friday to send their feedback to federal regulators on EAS proposals the airport received. SkyWest will continue to provide service to and from Eau Claire until a new carrier is in place.
SkyWest announced in March that a pilot shortage was prompting them to pull out of 29 smaller airports, including Eau Claire. The last time the local airport switched airlines over a decade ago, the transition took nine months from when the old carrier announced it would be leaving until the new carrier began flying.
Along with Sun Country, two other airlines had initially submitted proposals last month to fly out of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air both pitched frequent flights using turboprop planes that could hold about 10 people each, though the former withdrew its proposal on May 20.
While Sun Country’s flights would be less frequent, its proposal would use a 186-seat jet and offer different destinations. Year-round there would be two round-trip flights each week to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Additionally, there would be non-stop flights to Orlando, Fort Myers, Fla., and Las Vegas, with the destination depending on the season.