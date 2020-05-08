Maddy Kephart wasn’t expecting to end her time as a nursing student in Eau Claire — and begin her career as a nurse — with uncertainty, as a novel coronavirus forced colleges to postpone graduation ceremonies.
But a group of local nurses decided the nursing students they’d mentored at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, including Kephart, deserved a spontaneous graduation ceremony.
So the nurses held a pinning ceremony for five nurse interns at the hospital Thursday, saying they wanted to make sure the students were honored as they graduated.
“I was really moved that they wanted to do this for all of us that were graduating,” said Kephart, a St. Paul, Minn., native who has worked for nearly a year as a student nurse intern at the MMC-EC emergency department.
A pinning ceremony — where a family member, alumnus, teacher or mentor traditionally gives each graduate the nursing school’s pin — marks student nurses’ final achievement, similar to a graduation ceremony.
COVID-19 has driven universities nationwide to postpone graduation ceremonies, or hold them virtually. It was no different for Kephart, who is dual-enrolled at UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College through the Chippewa Valley Nursing Alliance program.
“It was mid-March when we kind of just assumed everything would be up in the air,” Kephart said.
UW-Eau Claire has postponed its spring graduation ceremonies, intending to reschedule the event.
“We’d found out Maddy wouldn’t have a pinning ceremony,” said Christie Naberhaus, a MMC-EC emergency department nurse. “We were just so proud of her for graduating that we decided we could do something special for her (and other student nurses).”
After behind-the-scenes organizing from Naberhaus, nurse Alex Fox and nurse manager Lindsay Carberry, five student nurses had their pinning ceremony at MMC-EC on Thursday: Kephart, Abby Crotteau, Jerrica Hood, Amanda Leino and Brittany Duffy.
The students also recited the Nightingale Pledge, a version of the Hippocratic Oath that nursing students traditionally make when they graduate, and MMC-EC acting chief nursing officer Pam Johnson welcomed them to the profession.
“Everyone remembers that ceremony,” Carberry said. “It’s the culmination of all the hard work and everything you’ve gone through.”
The hospital had to make some allowances for the virus: Attendees had to socially distance and wear masks and gloves. But the spirit of the ceremony was still there, Naberhaus said: “These are the only people that truly understand the truth of nursing school, the highs and the lows, and everything that goes along with that.”
Not getting to hug her mentors and fellow students was a struggle, Kephart said, but she was deeply touched by the gesture from the women who’d shown her the ropes in the last year.
“I felt really welcomed into the nursing field. It finally feels real now,” Kephart said.
Kephart will begin as a full-fledged nurse at MMC-EC’s emergency department, where she’s spent the last year.
Starting a nursing career in the middle of a global pandemic is intimidating, Kephart said, but “I think there’s a certain quality nurses have that’s, ‘OK, bring it on.’ You take what comes at you and you do it.”