Fourteen women sat in a circle in a sunny room at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire Wednesday, singing a lilting Gaelic prayer about peace and tranquility. Some women closed their eyes, having memorized the words long ago.
Instead of rehearsing for a large performance, the Threshold Singers of the Chippewa Valley are preparing to sing for many, smaller audiences.
“We sing for people at the threshold,” said the choir’s leader, Denise Madland. “A lot of people who are dying, a lot of people who are seriously ill.”
The Threshold Singers have sung at the bedsides of the ill or dying in the Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Mondovi areas for 11 years. Another chapter, the Menomonie Threshold Singers, serves the Dunn County region, Madland said.
Four other Threshold Singers chapters in Wisconsin are in Madison, Sturgeon Bay, Sussex and Grafton. Other chapters span the U.S., Europe, Pacific and southeast Asia, Canada and Mexico.
Community members can request the choir to visit the home or hospital bed of someone seriously ill or dying.
“In a home, we’ll sing longer, for 20 minutes,” Madland said. “We seat ourselves around the bedside. It’s really a calm, peaceful, holy time.”
The group is non-religious and non-denominational — members sing everything from lullabies and “golden oldies” to chants and Buddhist-inspired songs — but will also perform hymns if requested, said choir member Martha Munger.
“We (try to) sing songs that trigger memories of someone’s life,” said choir member Janice Lorentz. “Music is an important part of people’s lives, so we look for their era.”
The group sings regularly in area hospitals, rehab clinics and assisted living facilities, in individual hospital rooms or for groups.
Some people are delighted to hear the songs, said choir member Judy Schroeder. Others are relaxed; some who are suffering say the music is cathartic.
“You might see them doze off,” Schroeder said. “For me, that’s a compliment. Or they share their story for why they like that song.”
The choir hasn’t just soothed the sick, members said. It’s given a band of local women new strength, helping each other recover from the deaths of loved ones.
Choir member Sandi Stanton joined the choir about five years ago. When her husband died, “I found every one of these songs brings up a different stage in his journey,” she said.
The Threshold Choir sang at her husband’s funeral.
“It’s been a very healing thing for me,” Stanton said.
When member Julie Strzok-Harris was ill and couldn’t sing at bedsides, her fellow members sang at her residence.
“We’re friends, and we’re there to support and care for each other. That’s an amazing blessing,” Strzok-Harris said.
When Lorentz’s brother died in May, her fellow singers got her through the tragedy, she said.
“We sang to my brother at his passing, then while we waited for the funeral home directors to come,” Lorentz said. “For me, it was peaceful because he wasn’t alone, and I was able to be with him as he crossed the threshold. That’s what it’s all about.
“It’s healing for the families, but for all of us as well.”
The choir takes their responsibility seriously, bringing in different experts to train members: a musical therapist, chaplains, hospice coordinators and other healthcare workers.
“There’s a lot to do with your own emotions when you sing at the bedsides of people who are dying,” Madland said. “We all had to work with that.”
The singers have found local support, Madland said: The Eau Claire Community Foundation awarded the group a grant in 2018 to attend a national Threshold Singers gathering in Boulder, Colo.
In 2018 the Community Foundation of Chippewa County granted the group $1,500 to purchase tablet devices to store their music; the Eau Claire Community Foundation has since granted the group another $750 for more tablets, Madland said.
The choir typically holds rehearsals twice per month, and is open to women who want to join. New members spend six months to a year rehearsing before singing at bedsides, Madland said.
“There’s something heavenly about women’s voices,” Strzok-Harris said. “I’ve often said that the Threshold Singers are a well-kept secret.”
To request singing from the Threshold Choir or to join, email thresholdec@gmail.com.
Contact: 715-833-9206, sarah.seifert@ecpc.com, @sxseifert on Twitter