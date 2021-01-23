EAU CLAIRE — It was obvious the kid had talent, but nobody could have foreseen the bright future awaiting the skinny teenager who arrived in Eau Claire carrying only a cardboard suitcase.
Shy, modest and 18 years old, he blended in about as well as a Black person could in a city where the number of Black residents could be counted on one hand.
It was 1952, and Henry "Hank" Aaron was launching his storied professional baseball career with the Eau Claire Bears, a Class C team in the Boston Braves' farm system.
It was a summer never to be forgotten by the man who went on to break Babe Ruth's career home run record and become one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Aaron died Friday at age 86.
"Eau Claire was a key part of my career," Aaron told the Leader-Telegram in 1993. "I had never played professional baseball before and had never played with white players before. Everything was different for me."
Aaron, a native of Mobile, Alabama, played one season with the Eau Claire Bears before moving on to the Class A Jacksonville, Florida, team in 1953. He made his Major League debut in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves.
He set baseball’s home run record in April 1974 when he hit his 715th career round-tripper to eclipse Babe Ruth’s record. Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and a .305 batting average, made 21 All-Star teams and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.
With such an impressive résumé, Aaron is almost certainly the most accomplished athlete ever to have called Eau Claire home, even if only for a summer, said Ron Buckli, a Leader-Telegram sportswriter for more than six decades beginning a few years after Aaron's stay ended.
"He was a raw talent, but he was definitely a great prospect," said Buckli, who got to know Aaron a bit and even threw dice with him a few times when he was in town.
Happy homecoming
It remains a point of pride in the Chippewa Valley baseball community that Aaron's journey started at Carson Park Baseball Stadium in Eau Claire. Aaron made a triumphant return to Eau Claire in 1994 for the dedication of a bronze statue depicting the 18-year-old Aaron that still stands proudly in front of the ballpark.
Eau Claire author Jerry Poling, who wrote the 2002 book "A Summer Up North: Henry Aaron and the Legend of Eau Claire Baseball" about the slugger's experience in the Chippewa Valley and helped organize the statue ceremony, said it was a big moment for the city.
"The thing that stood out to me is the people of Eau Claire were really proud that we helped get him on the road to success and helped launch the career of an iconic American sports hero," Poling said.
Aaron joined the Bears on June 15, 1952 — five years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the Major Leagues and two years after the first Black players joined the Bears — after accepting a $350-a-month contract offer from the Braves. The Braves had scouted him earlier in the year, when he was leading the Negro American League in hitting as a rookie for the Indianapolis Clowns.
Aaron recalled that his biggest fear before his pro debut was facing a white pitcher after being inundated with messages that whites were superior while growing up in the heart of Jim Crow country. He crushed that stereotype by slamming line-drive singles in his first two at-bats, driving in runs both times.
A week later, the 165-pound shortstop blasted his first home run in a win at Fargo-Moorhead. It was one of only nine home runs Aaron notched for the Bears, hardly hinting that he would go on to become baseball's home run king, a mark since surpassed only by Barry Bonds amid allegations of using steroids.
By season's end, Aaron had earned Northern League Rookie of the Year honors and made the All-Star team while hitting .336.
Difficult adjustment
It was a remarkable achievement for a teen who was so lonely and depressed early in his stint in Eau Claire that he admitted packing all of his belongings back in the cardboard suitcase, which had been given to him as a signing bonus, and being ready to return to Mobile. But when he called to tell his family he was on the way, Aaron's older brother, Herbert Junior, persuaded him that leaving would amount to abandoning the best opportunity of his life.
"Being in a new situation and away from home, it was hard for me to feel like I belonged," Aaron recalled in 1993.
While Aaron said he was surprised by his early success on the field, fitting in was more difficult off the field. By all accounts, he was painfully shy and spent much of his free time alone or hanging out with John "Wes" Covington or Julie Bowers, Aaron's two Black teammates on the Bears.
Aaron, who stayed at the former YMCA located on Farwell Street between City Hall and what is now L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, and Covington occasionally found time between games and practices to go to movies, play basketball at the YMCA, shoot pool, play pinball in hotel lobbies, fish in Half Moon Lake and listen to baseball on the radio.
They ate most of their meals in restaurants, primarily at the former 202 Club at the corner of Barstow and Eau Claire streets. He recalled that a few Eau Claire restaurants refused to serve him because of his race, but he didn't challenge the policies. Not yet the civil rights advocate he would become, he simply found someplace else to eat.
Though Aaron shared his perception that people often stared at him because Black people still were viewed as a curiosity in Eau Claire, he concluded it was an adjustment for everybody and said his overall memories of the city were fond.
"I got along very well in Eau Claire. The people treated me fine," said Aaron, who faced racial epithets and segregation the next year when he played for the Braves' Class A team in Jacksonville in the first year Blacks wee allowed to play in the Sally League.
Even worse were the death threats and hundreds of racist letters Aaron received as he closed in on Ruth's home run record in the 1973 and '74 seasons, turning what he said should have been one of the happiest times of his life into "a very sad event."
The dignity with which Aaron handled that experience earned him widespread respect and helped pave the way for other Black athletes not to have to endure such threats when they broke the records of white athletes, Poling said.
Aaron, whose blasts earned him the nickname "Hammerin' Hank," acknowledged when he returned to Eau Claire for the statue dedication that he was "scared as hell" and didn't know what to expect when he arrived in the city the first time.
Career boost
An emotional Aaron told the estimated 5,000 people who turned out for the ceremony that the kind reception he received in Eau Claire made a big difference in his career.
"You gave me my start," he said. "I had an open invitation to a lot of homes in Eau Claire. People would invite me to their homes to have dinner or have breakfast."
Poling said he believes that summer up north, surrounded by white people for the first time, was indeed a seminal time in Aaron's life.
"I think that was the summer he kind of grew up," Poling said. "He was away from home for the first time and had to figure out if he could make it as a player and as a person. He left here with an awful lot of confidence that he could make it not only on the baseball field but also in life."
Aaron, who autographed scores of photos, baseball cards and notebooks during his 1994 visit, even went so far as to say he may have stumbled in his career if people hadn't been so nice to him 68 years ago in Eau Claire.
"If the people in Eau Claire hadn't opened their arms up to me and accepted me, I don't know what I would have done in baseball," he said. "Even though I had the talent, I don't know what would have happened to me in those next 23 years."
Aaron spent 21 of his 23 seasons with the Braves, first in Milwaukee, then in Atlanta after the franchise moved to the Deep South in 1966. He finished his career back in Milwaukee, traded to the Brewers after the 1974 season.
The Wisconsin sports legend's death prompted statements from Gov. Tony Evers, who recalled that Aaron once visited his Cub Scouts troop, and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who both said they were saddened by the news.
"I had the pleasure of spending time with him on a number of occasions," Kind said of Aaron. "I've never met a person who was a better ambassador for the game of baseball and for the goal of equal opportunity for all our citizens."
Poling, too, was saddened to hear that the man who was so moved by the reception he received in Eau Claire had died.
"You're not only losing a great baseball player," Poling said, "You're losing a great person."