MENOMONIE — Indie-folk singer Elizabeth Moen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E.
Moen has won praise from outlets such as Iowa Public Radio, which raved: “Elizabeth is armed with a jaw-dropping singing voice, tasteful guitar playing, and songs that stay in your head for days.”
Similarly, LA Weekly said: “Moen possesses a big, soulful voice that can take you places … the Iowa native also has big things on her mind and can write music and lyrics that match her impressive set of pipes.”
Tickets cost from $10 to $15 and are available by calling 715-235-0001 or going to mabeltainter.org.