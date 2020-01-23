A judge has denied a Fall Creek man's attempt to withdraw his guilty plea in connection with the 2017 homicides of one of his sisters and her boyfriend.
Wayne W. Price's claims that he had ineffective assistance of counsel, a pressured plea and that his plea was involuntary are unfounded, Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long said this week in a written order.
"I find that the defendant has not shown a fair and just reason to withdraw his plea and thus has not met his burden," Long said in her order.
Price, 49, is accused of killing Elizabeth "Lisa" A. Price and David R. Dishneau in September 2017 and burying their bodies on his property.
Price in November filed the motion to withdraw the guilty pleas he made in January 2019.
Price’s original defense team of Laurie Osberg, Steven Hughes and Charles Ellefsen withdrew from the case in April after Price said he felt he didn’t have a choice but to take an agreement and plead guilty.
Price pleaded guilty to two felony murder charges and two counts of felony false imprisonment. However, when his mother and another sister visited him in jail during March, he said he felt “backed into a corner” to do so and denied responsibility for the conduct tied to the guilty pleas. He also said he’s “another victim out of the deal.”
Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King saw a recording of the jail visit and alerted Long of the development in the case. The defense attorneys then met with Price and determined they had an ethical conflict that cannot be resolved and should withdraw.
The plea agreement would hold the prosecution to not ask for more than 28½ years in prison for Price while the defense would not seek less than 20 years.
Long said that through Price's own testimony, there is no evidence that his defense counsel was deficient in any way. Price had many meetings with his attorneys and was able to raise his concerns and address them with his counsel.
Price was not pressured into his pleas, Long said.
"When asked at the plea hearing whether he had sufficient time to consider the plea agreement and its concomitant repercussions, Mr. Price repeatedly indicated that he had," she said.
Price was presented with the plea agreement on a Thursday. The following Monday he told one of his attorneys what he did not like about the offer. All three of his attorneys met with Price the next day, Long said.
"Mr. Price alleges one of his attorneys said the plea was scheduled, that it was the best plea deal he was going to get, and that Mr. Price should take the offer," Long said.
"Mr. Price then told his attorney he did not want to take the offer. According to Mr. Price, one of his attorneys reaffirmed Mr. Price would not get a better offer," the judge said. "In no way does this amount to undue pressure. A defense counsel has a duty to inform a client as to an offer as well as his or her professional opinion as to the value of the offer."
Price actually testified one of his attorneys then said he should not take the plea deal and go to trial, the judge said.
"Certainly, this made clear to Mr. Price that he had options with respect to the acceptance or rejection of the plea offer," Long said.
Price's request for new counsel came more than two months after he entered his guilty plea and shortly after he received the pre-sentence investigation from the state Department of Corrections, which makes a sentencing recommendation, the judge said.
No new court dates have been set in Price's criminal case.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called police on Sept. 29, 2017, after getting a worrisome request from Price over the phone. Price, who was on the road at the time, felt his life had been threatened and asked the man to bring a gun to his house.
Also during that day, Price told the man he had gotten involved in a drug deal, did something “really stupid,” shot two people and would be going to prison.
Police arrested Price, who works as a truck driver, later that day outside of the Fall Creek fire station.
Following Price’s arrest, officers tested a container found in his semitrailer and it came back positive for methamphetamine.
Authorities searched Price’s property the next day and found a Cadillac with blood on both front seats. The bodies of Lisa Price and Dishneau were found in a shallow grave just north of the vehicle.
Autopsy results showed Lisa Price was shot once in the head and also suffered blunt force trauma to her head. Dishneau was shot twice in the head and once in the neck. The shootings of the two were believed to happen around Sept. 23, 2017, in the Cadillac owned by Price’s employer.