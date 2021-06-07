CHIPPEWA FALLS — ACLU of Wisconsin has filed a pupil nondiscrimination complaint against the Chippewa Falls school district, claiming the district has not adequately addressed problems of students who experience racial, sexual or homophobic harassment.
The 15-page letter was sent to the school board on Monday. Board President David Czech declined to comment; others with the school did not return calls for comment.
The letter is filed on the behalf of the "Cultivative Coalition," which includes three female students who attend or previously attended schools in the Chippewa Falls school district. The Cultivative Coalition is "a Chippewa Falls-based organization comprised of and representing the interests of residents of the school district and aggrieved persons."
The letter alleges that the district is not meeting state code in providing an environment safe from harassing conduct.
"CFAUSD and its agents and employees have discriminated against students on the basis of race, sex and sexual orientation by causing, encouraging accepting and tolerating a school climate hostile to students with those protected statuses," the letter contends. "CFAUSD has had knowledge for years that discriminatory harassment is severe, pervasive and persistent in its schools and severely limits targeted students' opportunity to participate successfully in school."
ACLU of Wisconsin contends the district has not maintained documentation of complaints, and has failed to take appropriate disciplinary actions against perpetrators of harassment.
There are several comments from students included; some use their names while others are anonymous. Some Black students reported being called by racial slurs, including "the N-word." A Native American student also said attending Chippewa Falls High School "was the worst four years of my life," hearing a variety of racist jokes about the student's culture.
The letter also states that Chippewa Falls Middle School students were involved in "an online school event with Confederate flags as their profile pictures."
"A parent notified CFAUSD of their concern about students using these flags as their profile pictures, but the district took no action," the letter alleges.
The letter concludes by asking the district to develop and publish a plan for addressing the issues raised in the letter. It should include a simple, accessible process for students to report harassment and obtain a prompt, fair investigation.