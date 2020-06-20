Eau Claire restaurants could expand their outdoor seating along city sidewalks under an ordinance change intended to aid eateries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Scheduled for a Monday night public hearing and then a City Council vote on Tuesday afternoon, the change to Eau Claire’s law allowing sidewalk cafes would make it quicker to get a permit and allow restaurateurs to use more public space.
Restaurants in the downtown and Water Street areas have been allowed to set up tables and chairs along their buildings, encroaching slightly on the sidewalk during the warm seasons through permits from the city.
Changes proposed to that law would allow city staff to approve those permits, instead of going to the City Council. However, the council’s oversight will remain in situations where restaurants had prior violations related to their sidewalk permits or objections from neighboring businesses.
Another one of the changes proposed to the ordinance would allow restaurants to set up tables along sidewalks in front of neighboring buildings — as long as those property owners and their tenants approve of it in writing.
At a prior City Council meeting, City Manager Dale Peters said that under the city’s current emergency declaration, staff had already been granting temporary sidewalk cafe seating permits to restaurants. The added outdoor seating is seen as a way to help restaurants while their capacities are limited due to public health recommendations tied to COVID-19, Peters said.
Those emergency powers granted to the city manager are set to expire on Tuesday, but the council is set to vote on whether they should be extended until July 28. The city has been under a state of emergency since March 17, which was in response to the coronavirus being declared a global pandemic.
Other Business
Also on this week’s City Council agendas:
• Eau Claire is looking to participate in a joint study of potential improvements to a section of Highway T that links the North Crossing to Highway 29, near industrial park land on the city’s north side. The city would share costs of the $115,000 study with Eau Claire County and Chippewa County, along with the towns of Union and Wheaton.
• Repairs related to a leaky pipe buried under the concrete floor of Fairfax Park Pool are causing the city to shift some money in its budget. On Tuesday the council will vote on using $105,000 originally slated for improvements to a hockey rink at Hobbs Ice Center to instead pay for the pool’s repairs.
• A polling site for voters in Eau Claire’s Shawtown and Historic Randall Park neighborhoods is expected to change locations. Voters in wards 4, 5 and 42 have previously voted at Pentecostal Assembly Church, 9 Ninth Ave., but the polling place is now set to move to the American Legion, 634 Water St.
• Another extension of a city pact to work with Iowa-based developer Merge on a public-private building that would include a new downtown bus transfer center will be up for a vote on Tuesday. If approved by the council, talks with Merge will continue through the end of this year.
• The nonprofit Gateway Industrial Development Corp. is seeking an extension on repaying its loans from the city and Xcel Energy. The corporation still owes $500,000 plus interest to both the city and power company from loans taken out in 1996, which were supposed to be fully repaid last month. The council will vote Tuesday on extending the repayment deadline by three years.