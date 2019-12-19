The Eau Claire County Administration Committee on Thursday afternoon approved a resolution necessitating hiring oversight for the county’s three largest departments.
The committee voted 4-1 to require “any department of over 50 employees, trending significantly and repeatedly over budget, to seek approval prior to filling vacant staff positions and to provide fiscal reports to the County Board of Supervisors upon request.”
The resolution will likely be brought to the County Board during its Jan. 21 meeting for a vote of final approval. At the Dec. 3 meeting, the board referred it back to five committees — Judiciary and Law Enforcement, Human Services, Administration, Human Resources and Highway — for additional consideration.
Supervisor Colleen Bates voted against the resolution Thursday, which she also did during Monday’s Department of Human Services Board meeting after expressing fear about a potential hire being denied. If the resolution passes in the future and all the committees opposed a new hire, DHS could bring the open position to the County Board for a vote.
Chair Nick Smiar voted in favor and said the resolution will provide a “clearer system of accountability” for Human Services, Highway and Sheriff’s, the county’s three large departments. Smiar appreciates that it “guarantees there are more eyes on the issue.”
Supervisor Mark Beckfield agreed, saying it is a good idea to have more people considering new hiring positions. He also believes the resolution will help improve communication and “tear down the silos between committees.”
Beckfield chairs the Human Resources Committee, which will consider the proposal during its Jan. 10 meeting.