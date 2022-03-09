EAU CLAIRE — When veterans advocate and former state Sen. Dave Zien saw news coverage last week about the Wisconsin Department of Administration planning to sell more than 80 acres of state-owned land in Chippewa Falls, he saw it as an opportunity to jumpstart a project he’s been pushing for a long time.
In a news conference Wednesday, Zien called for the proceeds from the land sale to be allocated toward building a second 72-bed long-term care facility for veterans next to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. He was joined at the event by several area veterans and a pair of Republican legislative candidates who also supported the idea.
The land along Seymour Cray Boulevard on the southeast corner of Chippewa Falls is part of the Northern Wisconsin Center site and is managed by the state Department of Health Services. The DOA is assisting DHS in selling the property and has valued three-quarters of the land at $35,000 per acre.
Selling the land could generate between $2 million and $3 million that could go toward building a second veterans home adjacent to the existing facility, doubling its capacity, Zien said.
While the facility likely would cost significantly more than that, the land sale proceeds would represent a significant down payment toward a much-needed project, he said.
The state Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday that the existing 72-bed Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, 2175 E. Park Ave., has a waiting list of about 150 veterans who could be ready to admit in the next year or two.
“If we do get that nearly $3 million, we’re hoping we can really make this happen and have a new veterans home in the Chippewa Valley,” Zien said.
The current facility, which opened in February 2013, cost $20 million at the time it was built.
It is 78,000 feet in size with private, single-bed rooms for its 72 residents, with each room having a private bathroom and shower. The skilled-nursing home was constructed using a “neighborhood model,” creating four separate identical wings with 18 rooms in each wing. Federal dollars paid for 65% of the project. Con
Developer and veteran Jerry Green of Eau Claire indicated he has joined Zien in pursuing the idea of building a second veterans home in Chippewa Falls for several years, but the proposal hasn’t advanced under the past three governors. Green has offered to develop the project privately with the understanding that the state would lease it with the option to buy.
“If we can get the right team together ... we could make this happen rapidly and fill the need that is out there today,” Green said. “These veterans deserve to be taken care of.”
When informed about Wednesday’s news conference, state Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Colleen Flaherty shared the following statement: “We appreciate the former senator and his commitment to the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. His dedication is the reason the home is there today. We are not familiar with the details of the specific proposal, but we’ll be happy to hear any ideas to make our facilities better.”
Republican Karen Hurd, a U.S. Army veteran who is running for the 68th Assembly District seat, said she supports the expansion in response to a personal experience a couple years ago. At that time she inquired about seeking care for her disabled husband at the Chippewa Falls home but was disappointed to hear it would be at least a two-year wait for a bed.
“There definitely is a need for veteran care, especially Vietnam veterans,” said Mike Korger, commander of a Vietnam Veterans of America chapter in Eau Claire, who called Zien’s proposal a win-win for the region.
Zien pointed to a 2003 law he authored when he was in the Legislature stating that the net proceeds from any property sold at the Northern Center were to be allocated to the state departments of Corrections, Social Services or Veterans Affairs.
Serving veterans who served their country is the right thing to do regardless of party affiliation, said Brian Westrate, a Fall Creek resident who is running as a Republican in the 23rd Senate District.
“The state has no immediate need for this money or this land,” Westrate said. “It’s an absolute no-brainer that this money should go to this project. The money for this land should stay in the Chippewa Valley and serve these veterans.”
Zien encouraged area residents to write their legislators and talk to local candidates about supporting the proposal.