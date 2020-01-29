The city will soon pull together a group of 11 people including those with housing industry expertise and others who have struggled to find an affordable place to live in Eau Claire.
Created on Tuesday through a 9-0 vote of the City Council, the Housing Opportunities Commission will address the issue of affordable housing that has risen in prominence in the past couple years.
“This is one additional tool we have to address a real problem in our community,” said Councilwoman Kate Beaton, who co-sponsored the new commission’s creation with Councilman Andrew Werthmann.
One council member will serve on the council, but the remaining 10 members will include people with backgrounds including real estate, development, social services, public health, property management and city residents who have struggled to find affordable housing themselves.
After the wide-ranging membership is appointed and the new group begins meeting, its duties will include recommending and reviewing city policies, facilitating affordable housing programs, promoting public-private partnerships that revitalize and diversify the city’s housing stock, and reviewing strategies to increase homeownership.
Before voting to create the commission on Tuesday, the council did approve a few minor tweaks to its duties. Among those was requiring the commission to devote one meeting each year to sharing its work with housing industry and community members from across the region and taking feedback from them. Another addition tasks the commission to take utility, parking and transportation costs into consideration in its mission to make housing more affordable.
But a proposal from Councilman David Klinkhammer to add a five-year sunset clause for the commission failed in an 8-1 vote with him as the lone proponent of it.
“I’m not idealistic enough to think they will have all the problems solved in five years,” Klinkhammer said. But he added that by 2025, significant progress could be made on the issue and other challenges facing the city at that time could become more pressing.
Beaton agreed that it will take more than five years to fix the affordable housing problem, but cited that as a reason why the group should not be essentially given that as a deadline.
“It’s inconceivable that we’ll be done with this work in five years,” she said.
The community has been struggling with affordable housing for a long time and giving the commission a potential end date could impact its goals, priorities and how it does its work, she said.
Prior to Tuesday’s formation of the affordable housing group, the most recent additions to the city had been committees that advise the council on policies on sustainability and bicycle and pedestrian issues.
Had those groups been limited to five years, Councilman Jeremy Gragert said they would’ve missed out on opportunities created by technological advances, changing market trends and shifts in public opinion that weren’t foreseen when they were created.
“We really just don’t know what will happen in five years,” he said.
Following comments from colleagues opposing his proposed sunset, Klinkhammer emphasized that it is not intended to diminish the issue of affordable housing. And he noted that if the issue would still be a high priority for the city in five years, a simple six-vote majority of the council would authorize the commission to continue its work.
Though Klinkhammer’s motion failed, it did prompt a few council members to ponder whether the city should periodically review its entire roster of boards, committees and commissions.
Both council President Terry Weld and Councilwoman Emily Berge mentioned the idea of a policy where the council would do a check-up on those groups every few years.
Klinkhammer said his proposed sunset clause stemmed from the city reducing its numbers of boards, commissions and committees several years ago when weighing how much time city staff and elected officials devoted to them versus their outcomes. Among those dissolved in 2016 were committees that advised the council on fiscal and economic policies and a group that reviewed special assessments.
But Werthmann noted that the Housing Opportunities Commission would be aided by the council’s creation of a new position on city staff that was approved in the 2020 budget. That new job scheduled to begin this summer will allow the city’s planning department to spend more time on affordable housing and other priorities set by the council.
During a public discussion Monday night on the new commission, there was an important distinction made between it and an existing group in Eau Claire.
The new Housing Opportunities Commission will have duties entirely separate from the Eau Claire Housing Authority — the body that oversees public housing in the city. Among other things, the Housing Authority, not the new commission, will continue to make decisions on how federal money from the Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs are spent in Eau Claire.