EAU CLAIRE — Images of Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban have been difficult to stomach for U.S. veterans of the 20-year war in that country.
As the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, west-central Wisconsin veterans have watched as the Taliban has swiftly taken back control of the country, entering Kabul on Sunday as the U.S. evacuated its embassy and attempted to help former allies flee from the group’s hardline rule.
“It’s tough to watch,” retired Command Sgt. Maj. William Yingst Jr. of Colfax said of Taliban forces rolling into the Afghan capital.
While he doesn’t believe America should fight never-ending wars, Yingst admittedly has mixed emotions about the sudden end of a conflict in a place he served for 13 months.
“I don’t want families to feel like they lost someone in vain,” he said, referring to the more than 2,300 Americans who died in the Afghanistan war ignited by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “I don’t believe they died in vain. I believe we were trying to do the right thing and we believed in what we were doing.”
Still, Jason Church, a retired U.S. Army captain and 2007 Menomonie High School graduate who lost both of his legs in a 2012 roadside bomb explosion while serving in Afghanistan, can’t help but wonder if his suffering and the sacrifices of others were worth it.
“The worst part of seeing the fall of Afghanistan & its evacuation is knowing many Americans gave their life there. Others, myself included, spilled blood in its sands,” Church recently posted on Facebook. “It’s a bitter feeling to know the ground I lost my legs on is in Taliban hands. What did I lose them for?”
Church, who walks with the aid of prosthetic legs, grew up mostly in Menomonie and now lives in Milwaukee. He went on to play football and join the ROTC program at UW-La Crosse before enlisting in the Army and being deployed to Afghanistan.
Church endured 21 surgeries as part of his long road to recovery after his platoon was involved in the explosion, but the fall of Afghanistan is opening fresh wounds for him.
“Seeing that was a gut punch. I am pretty distraught about it,” said Church, who ran unsuccessfully last year as a Republican in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. “I’ve had to come to grips with the idea that what I did and a lot of guys did there, to be frank, didn’t change anything.”
Both Church and Yingst expressed disappointment at the suddenness of the Taliban takeover and the seemingly chaotic nature of the situation in Kabul as masses of people flooded the Kabul airport in hopes of fleeing in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal.
Yingst said it’s difficult to understand why the hundreds of thousands of Afghan government troops trained by the U.S. didn’t put up significant resistance against the Taliban.
“They lost their will to fight,” he said, adding, “I’m thankful that George Washington and the colonial army had the will to fight in the Revolutionary War so we have our freedom.”
Ali Abootalebi, a UW-Eau Claire political science professor who specializes in the politics of the Middle East and U.S. foreign policy, speculated that deep corruption in the Afghan government led to benefits not trickling down to the general population and troops not being willing to put their lives on the line for a flawed system.
Yet even Abootalebi, who has closely followed the situation in Afghanistan for years, acknowledged he was surprised at the speed at which the Taliban retook control of the country. He also expressed sympathy for the Afghan people, who have gone through a series of wars lasting about 50 years and now face an uncertain future under Taliban rule.
“God knows what lies ahead,” he said, “but it won’t be easy. We know that, and we know it won’t turn into elections and liberty and democracy.”
Church said he believes President Joe Biden’s administration should take some fault for “how they bungled this withdrawal” but also blamed previous administrations for not being forthright about the failure of policy objectives in Afghanistan and Congress for not demanding more accountability about the war effort over the past two decades.
The desperation felt by U.S. allies after the pullout is reminiscent of the end of the Vietnam War, Church said.
“I imagine this feeling is similar to what Vietnam veterans felt after the Vietnam War, he said, pointing out that a key difference is that many of those veterans were drafted as opposed to volunteering. “The issue for us as Americans is we haven’t lost a lot of wars, and I feel this is a loss. Anybody who tries to sugarcoat this is not being honest.”
But for veterans like Yingst and Church, frustration over the way America’s longest war is coming to an end is only part of it. They’re also worried about the potential fate of the Afghan people, particularly females who historically have endured brutal treatment by the Taliban rule and interpreters and support personnel likely to be targeted by the militant group after years of working with U.S. troops.
“What bothers me most is how women and girls will be treated over there now. What we know is going to happen to them now is appalling,” said Yingst, superintendent of the Colfax school district. “There are 15-year-old girls being taken as we speak.”
Yingst took steps to build relationships with residents during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2004-05 when he organized a humanitarian mission that involved U.S. troops distributing 6,000 pairs of shoes to Afghan children. The shoes were collected mostly by students and parents in Colfax, Durand, Arkansaw and a few other regional communities.
Church, too, lamented the likelihood that Afghani women will lose basic rights and be forced into arranged marriages, raped and killed for failure to comply with the Taliban.
In a news conference Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said those who helped the previous Afghan government or military would be “pardoned” and there would be “no discrimination against women, but, of course, within the frameworks we have,” presumably referring to the group’s strict religious interpretations. But The Washington Post reported Wednesday there already are reports in other parts of the country of women forced to cover themselves and the shuttering of girls’ schools.
Abootalebi said observers are right to be skeptical about Taliban public relations efforts.
Though Abootalebi expects Taliban rule to be more restrictive, he harbors some hope that its leaders have learned something in the past 20 years and may not be quite as restrictive as when they were in power before the U.S. arrival. Abootalebi is optimistic, for instance, that the Taliban will allow girls to go back to school because they are needed in the workforce.
Yingst said he takes some comfort in knowing that the American presence led to economic improvements, gains in education for girls and 20 years of freedom for Afghan residents while also limiting terrorism and killing Osama Bin Laden, considered the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
“I’m glad we were successful at keeping that international terrorism network off balance for 20 years,” Yingst said. “Was it done perfectly? No, but it never is when working in third world countries.”
Reflecting on the past two decades, Yingst reached a sobering conclusion about U.S. involvement in the war.
“Afghanistan, at the end of the day, is a really tough place,” he said. “It all goes back to winning the hearts and minds of the people.”