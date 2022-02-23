EAU CLAIRE — Now that eight Afghan refugees have resettled in Eau Claire, they hope to find housing, improve their English skills and land jobs.
But looming over their desire to meet those basic needs is one of the largest challenges of their transition to life in the United States: immigration status.
The Afghan refugees in Eau Claire are among 76,000 spread across the U.S. who must successfully navigate a complex immigration system or risk being sent back to the country they fled after the August withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan ended a 20-year presence.
"Many of them are very worried because the application is complex and the burden of proof is very high," said Sahar Mahmoud Taman, a private attorney from Chippewa Falls who led the legal clinic for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy and now is heading the effort to provide immigration assistance to the evacuees in Eau Claire.
Though most of the refugees are in the United States because their previous work aiding the U.S. military, government or contractors put them at risk of persecution by the Taliban who took control of Afghanistan, their path to legal permanent residency is not automatic.
"Even though it seems so clear, you have the burden of proving that you really were fleeing for your life," Taman said. "You have to prove that you personally were persecuted or will be persecuted if you return."
Deadlines add to the pressure facing evacuees. They must apply for asylum within a year of their arrival — already six months ago for most of the Afghans — and then hope to be granted legal permanent residency after that. The U.S. government completed the relocation of Afghan refugees from eight military bases to communities across the country last week.
Making matters more difficult, all of this must take place within a U.S. asylum system that already is "enormously backlogged" and plagued by a shortage of asylum officers and immigration attorneys, Taman said.
In the meantime, the federal government is frantically seeking to train more asylum officers in time to meet the surge in demand created by the influx of Afghan refugees.
"It is an overwhelmed U.S. government entity," Taman said.
Some advocates have urged Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would allow evacuees to apply for permanent residency directly, bypassing the asylum program, but that has yet to happen.
The State Bar of Wisconsin has sought to address the shortage of immigration attorneys by launching a statewide recruiting effort to find practicing and retired attorneys willing to provide pro bono legal help to refugees and also by arranging training sessions to educate other attorneys on immigration law so they would be able to pitch in.
Such efforts are intended to solve a basic math problem that threatens the legal status of the roughly 800 Afghan refugees who have been resettled in Wisconsin over the last couple of months: "There are more Afghan refugees than there are immigration lawyers available to help," said Jeff Brown, pro bono program manager for the State Bar of Wisconsin.
The goal, Brown said, is for the volunteer lawyers "to help with this surge of new clients who need help fairly quickly to adjust their legal status in the country." The State Bar will cover some out-of-pocket expenses and liability insurance for the volunteers.
In Eau Claire, Taman and other volunteer lawyers in the Chippewa Valley didn't waste any time getting a start on providing legal assistance to the city's new refugees, the first of whom arrived just last week.
"Because of Sahar's experience, we're really fortunate to have her and a couple other people in the area to get this process going," said Bea Evans, a leader of the local interfaith volunteer group Welcoming New Neighbors that is partnering with Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to co-sponsor the individuals placed in Eau Claire.
Meetings with the Afghans, who entered the country under a status called humanitarian parole, focused on immigration issues were set to begin this week.
"I don't think the general public realizes the challenge and uncertainty of not knowing if they'll be able to stay here if they'll have the right immigration status," Evans said.
The fastest option for refugees to gain legal permanent residency is to be approved for a special immigrant visa, Taman said, but that program requires people to provide paperwork veryifying their employment with an organization affiliated with the U.S. government and a letter of recommendation from a supervisor.
"In many cases, that's easy to get, but in some cases because it was so long ago, it's been hard," Taman said, noting that some people didn't have time to collect paperwork during their chaotic evacuation and others had their documents destroyed.
Through it all, Taman said, many of the refugees are extraordinarily worried about the safety of family members left behind in Afghanistan — some of whom are in hiding and forced to move from place to place to stay hidden from the Taliban.
The ultimate goal for most refugees, after they are granted asylum or an SIV, is to have their families join them in America to start a new life together, Taman said.