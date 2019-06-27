Heavy rain in some parts of the Chippewa Valley on Thursday set the stage for the first heat wave of the year.
Area health officials are reminding Chippewa Valley residents to stay hydrated and take steps to avoid overheating.
“I don’t think people are prepared for it, with it being our first heat wave of the season,” said Paulette Magur, communicable disease division manager with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “It’s not that they can’t do the activities they want to do, but they need to be mindful, not over-exert, and stay hydrated.”
Temperatures are expected to reach 85 degrees Fahrenheit today, 88 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday.
Magur stressed that pets and children should not be left in a car, even for a minute or two.
“Ten minutes will put a car well over 100 degrees,” Magur said.
Magur sent out a press release Thursday, reminding people to avoid being outside on the hottest part of the day, stay in air conditioning when possible, and be aware of heat-related illnesses.
“If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness,” the press release states.
“Move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan, and put on cool washcloths. If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.”
According to the U.S. Natural Hazard Statistics, there were 108 heat-related fatalities in 2018 nationwide. The 10-year average is 101 deaths.
Eau Claire County Emergency Management director Tyler Esh said people need to be aware of the humidity as well, adding that it is causing some of the volatile weather, like sudden, hard thunderstorms.
“Check on elderly family members and friends, to make sure they are ok,” Esh said. “It will be very easy to get some heat-related illnesses, if people aren’t watching for it.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said there are spray stations set up at Country Fest, and people are being reminded to drink water.
“We cover the whole grounds, not just the stage area, but also the campgrounds,” Kowalczyk said. “We are always on the lookout for people who are dehydrated or need assistance.”