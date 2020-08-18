CHIPPEWA FALLS — After operating food trucks at area festivals for three decades, a Lake Hallie family has opened their own restaurant, offering the fair food while adding a variety of additional items.
Anderson’s Chic-n-Fish opened this spring at 615 W. Park Ave., where they sell all their top food truck staples: cheese curds, battered mushrooms and cauliflower, and lemonade. They’ve added chicken, fish and shrimp, some sandwiches and soups to their lineup, plus other fair food, like funnel cakes and cotton candy.
Jake Anderson, co-owner of the restaurant with his parents, said they own four food trucks and a food tent, setting up at locations from the Northern Wisconsin State Fair to Rock Fest and Country Fest.
“We traveled around the state,” Anderson said. “We ran from Memorial Day to a week after Labor Day. Sometimes, we had three, four trucks out at once.”
The restaurant incorporated all of those fair items in the menu.
“They want those fair cheese curds,” he said.
The idea of establishing a restaurant has been brewing for a while, he said.
“My dad (John) always wanted to do this,” Jake Anderson said. “(Operating food trucks) was a lot of travel, and camping in campers.”
The family already owned the building, which had been a used car sales lot for the past 15 years. They opted in spring 2019 to begin the process of overhauling the site and remodeling the main offices into a restaurant. What had been a service garage area is now the kitchen.
The restaurant opened in April, as the COVID-19 epidemic took hold. Not only did they have that challenge, but only two weeks after their opening, Park Avenue closed for nearly four months for reconstruction. However, Anderson said they have come out of those challenging beginnings in good shape. They have three dining tables in the building and plan to create an outdoor patio eating area; Anderson estimates more than 80% of their business is takeout.
“We did surprisingly well,” Anderson said. “We did a lot of advertising on Facebook and showed people how to get around (the construction). We do have a good following from our concession business.”
Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director, said the Andersons have brought their food truck to Riverfest each year and had strong sales there.
“I’m sure their restaurant is just as good,” Ouimette said.
The business now employs eight people. Anderson said he’s pleased with the overall sales figures.
“The community has supported us very well,” Anderson said.
Anderson stressed that the food truck business has not been retired; they plan to resume setting up at festivals when the pandemic ends.
“We still plan to run our route,” he said.
To learn more and see their menu, visit chic-n-fish.com