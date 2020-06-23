School districts in the Chippewa Valley are holding off on making immediate decisions about how they’ll reopen this fall.
School officials say they’re planning to watch how the virus spreads through the summer, and will follow the lead of local health departments before deciding how, or if, students return to classrooms.
As of June, it’s still a toss-up if in-person classes will resume as normal for the first time since mid-March — or if districts will embrace a hybrid, on-again off-again approach as the state Department of Public Instruction suggested in new guidance Monday.
Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck expects the Eau Claire district to take a hybrid approach, with some teaching in person, some online.
The Eau Claire school board will likely hear a more detailed recommendation from the district’s coronavirus task force at its next meeting on July 20, Hardebeck said.
“Much of it is going to depend on what stage the virus is in and how prevalent it is in the area,” Hardebeck said Tuesday. “From what we’ve heard from our families, they are eager to get their students back in school, get them with their peers. We just want to make sure whatever approach we take is the safest and healthiest approach.”
Hardebeck praised the DPI’s recommendations, saying it’s what the district has been “waiting and hoping for from the DPI in terms of guidance.”
The Chippewa Falls school district also hasn’t yet decided how it will reopen its schools in the fall, but could make its decision closer to early August, said Michelle Golden, the district’s human resources and public relations director.
“We’re going to take the lead and advice (of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health) on where we’re at,” Golden said Tuesday.
It’s a similar situation at the Altoona school district, which expects to roll out a school reopening proposal later this summer, said Rick Risler, president of the Altoona school board.
The DPI’s new guidance calls for face masks, screening students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, a maximum of 10 students per class and keeping buildings open as few as two days a week. It also includes considering modified schedules where students go to in-person classes as few as two days a week; bringing elementary students back first while keeping middle and high school students in virtual learning; rearranging desks; and adding other protections to limit potential virus exposure.
Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that the DPI guidelines are merely suggestions, and local officials have the final say on how students will learn this fall.
As of Tuesday the virus has sickened over 25,000 and caused 750 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services. Nearly 20,000 of those cases have recovered.
Opportunity to innovate
Instead of trying to recreate the experience of in-person classes — or focusing on what they can’t do — schools should focus this fall on teaching flexibility, problem-solving and communication, said Carmen Manning, dean of UW-Eau Claire’s College of Education and Human Sciences.
“We really should think carefully, not about how to replicate school as it’s been in the past, but about the most important kinds of learning that need to happen for our students … and put our energy there,” Manning said. “Don’t get lost in doing everything the way we’ve always done it.”
This fall, most schools in Wisconsin will probably use a hybrid approach to bringing students back, Manning predicted.
That would mean a big change for families, who would have to adapt to a new schedule — learning when kids have to go to school, versus stay home and work via a computer or iPad. Manning urged teachers to be clear about expectations and simplify day-to-day schedules as much as possible.
“Being in a hybrid situation will be a huge challenge for teachers, but I think they’re completely up to the challenge,” Manning said. “It’s a wonderful reminder to society about the high-quality teachers we have in the state.”
She also praised the DPI’s new guidance, saying she hopes the pandemic will have a silver lining: Schools will innovate. Perhaps they’ll reconsider how students’ days are organized — or realize that some students learn more efficiently in a different environment, Manning said.
“I think in pre-K-12 schooling, you might see more elements of virtual learning that get integrated,” Manning said. “(Right now), either we do online school or we do face-to-face school. But this pandemic is going to force us to think about how we blend those pieces together.”