Eau Claire County officials are mulling next steps for its $450,000 contribution to a veterans tribute after fundraisers have chosen to move their $2.2 million project from Eau Claire to neighboring Altoona.
While there is an effort to just amend its pact with the veterans foundation in recognition that the site is switching to another city, which is still in the county, a county supervisor is suggesting that the donation be canceled.
Supervisor Brandon Buchanan says he is drafting a resolution that would use money originally slated to the Veterans Tribute Trail to instead create a loan fund that would help local veterans struggling with homelessness.
“If you’re a veteran and you’re cold on the street, a statue is not going to honor you as much as having a safe place to live,” he told the Leader-Telegram Thursday.
Though still working on specifics, Buchanan said he’s got other supervisors interested in cosponsoring the idea of creating a revolving loan fund intended to create affordable housing specifically for veterans.
The president of the Eau Claire County Veterans Foundation, who serves on the County Board alongside Buchanan, said he’s surprised at the idea of withdrawing the donation to the tribute, which was backed by the vast majority of supervisors last fall.
“Personally, I think it’s sad that certain elected officials would try to do something like this after it was so overwhelmingly supported,” Beckfield said.
During last November’s budget deliberations, the County Board voted 25-4 to donate $225,000 in 2019 and $225,000 in 2020 to the veterans tribute project.
Buchanan was among the supporters in the vote, but he said Thursday that his backing was tied to infrastructure improvements including a paved trail and restroom building that the veterans tribute would bring to land it had been slated for along Forest Street in Eau Claire. Moving the project to Altoona’s River Prairie development, which already has a paved trail with lighting, nearby restrooms and parking lots will save the veterans foundation from building those, Buchanan said, citing a letter the group sent on Monday about the location change. Without the foundation facing those costs in the project, Buchanan said it’s prudent for the county to reconsider how the planned contribution is spent.
“We now have a duty in tight budget times to have money stretch the farthest,” he said.
Beckfield noted the resolution supporting the donation last year specifically spoke of “a tribute that will not only honor our veterans but also honor our flag and educate our youth” — not a desire to improve city park infrastructure.
Buchanan points to the April agreement signed between the county and veterans foundation that tied the $450,000 donation to land in Eau Claire, which he said is nullified after the group announced it is moving its project to Altoona.
Others on the County Board are already working on a legislative move to maintain the county’s donation to the project while recognizing the plans have shifted to another city.
“The plan is we’re going to retract that old resolution and issue a new resolution to associate the tribute with the city of Altoona,” said county Supervisor Stella Pagonis, chairwoman of the county’s Finance and Budget Committee.
That committee and the county’s Administration Committee are expected to take up the resolution next month before it goes to the County Board on a final vote.
“I certainly think there’s support on the County Board floor,” Pagonis said.
The project had seen support during the past couple years through its planning and fundraising, but controversy recently stirred over the veterans foundation’s request to rename the Eau Claire-owned land along Forest Street as “Veterans Tribute Park.”
When asked to lend its backing for the name change, the County Board instead voted 18-8 last month to postpone granting its support — a motion introduced by Buchanan. Prior to that vote, members of the Forest Street Community Gardens and North River Fronts Neighborhood Association had objected to the proposed name because it was not inclusive of their ongoing involvement in the parkland. Public debate over the park name continued as Eau Claire’s elected city officials mulled a decision. Ultimately the Eau Claire City Council agreed on July 9 to grant the veterans foundation’s request for two weeks to explore its options. On Monday the group announced it would move the project to Altoona.
Eau Claire’s neighbor to the east is working quickly to secure the Veterans Tribute Trail with a special meeting of the Altoona City Council called for 1 p.m. today to vote on a memorandum of understanding for the project.
The tribute will include monuments marking every major war from the Civil War to the present, a memorial for Old Abe — the war eagle that joined local troops, a gathering plaza with pavers engraved with names of area veterans, a fountain recognizing those who were prisoners of war or missing in action, flags for each branch of the military and a spot recognizing Gold Star families.
Including the county’s contribution, Beckfield said the foundation’s fundraising effort for the tribute currently stands at $1.43 million.