After having 11 snow-related school day cancellations last year, the Menomonie school district made a change to their daily schedule to avoid future complications.
Menomonie schools Superintendent Joe Zydowsky said the school board opted to add 10 minutes to the school day across each of the buildings.
“By the end of the year, we were adding 15 or 20 minutes to the school days,” Zydowsky explained. “We started doing that in March. That’s in response to all the difficulty we had with all the cancellations.”
The district had built in two snow days into their 2018-19 school calendar. Because of the additional hours compiled daily this spring, the school year was only extended by two days.
Zydowsky said teachers saw the positives of the longer school day.
“We saw it to be beneficial to student learning, and it gave us flexibility with the schedule,” Zydowsky said. “We already go well beyond the (required) instruction minutes.”
The Menomonie school district is projecting enrollment of 3,413 students this year.
“We’ve seen a steady growth in our enrollment,” Zydowsky said. “It’s slow, consistent growth.”
That growth has allowed the district to add 13 new part- or full-time positions across the district, ranging from counselors and social workers to a music teacher and a special education teacher, he said.
Among the expenditures this summer, the district replaced computing devices for teachers. Renovations have been ongoing to facilities as well.
“We replaced the floor in the high school field house, and we had some upgrades to the pool,” Zydowsky said.
Zydowsky credited the school board for approving a new strategic plan this summer that was 18 months in the making. The plan looks at everything from facilities and operations to college readiness and preparing students for careers.
“It really identified the needs of the school district, and what we want it to look like in the future,” he said.
This year marks Zydowsky’s 14th year as a superintendent, including his sixth at Menomonie, after coming there from the Cadott School District.