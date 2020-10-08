CHIPPEWA FALLS — Amy Penterman and her family run an 850-cow dairy operation in Thorp. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, like many farms across the country, the Pentermans struggled financially.
The Pentermans obtained money from the newly created Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), set up by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Congress set aside $19 billion for the program to aid farmers “who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19,” the USDA’s website explains.
“When times were uncertain, it kept money in our hands,” she said. “It took some of that added stress off the dairy.”
On Thursday, USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey spoke at a farm in the town of Wheaton about the CFAP program, a dairy margin insurance program, and he listened to concerns from the 40 dairy producers who gathered for the event.
“I love that they hear from us,” Penterman said at the conclusion of the 90-minute discussion. “I think it’s important to hear from farmers directly. You know they care when they are out here, listening to us.”
Northey described the challenges of launching the new program to aid farmers, noting that employees were suddenly all working remotely.
“In many cases, we didn’t have laptops to send home,” Northey said.
They also had to figure out challenges like getting signatures from farmers.
“We have a lot of customers who don’t have email, don’t have broadband,” he said. “Now, we are reopening. We have people in our offices again.”
CFAP was established in April, and his office had to create a program for distributing the dollars to about 600,000 farmers across the country.
USDA also helped farmers who lost sales to schools, restaurants and institutions, and re-direct those agriculture products to stores.
“We had to repackage food for a wholesale market, or get it ready to go to the grocery store,” Northey said.
About $5 billion remains in the fund. Northey said his agency is now at work developing a funding formula for a second round of CFAP dollars, but he added that money is up in the air, after President Donald Trump announced earlier this week to halt negotiations with Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on more COVID relief packages.
“I still believe there is an interest in Congress to support more,” Northey said. “A few weeks ago, I would have said it was more likely than not.”
Northey concluded his discussion by praising farmers for the work they do.
“It’s pretty amazing what we’ve gone through, and be able to produce food for 330 million,” he said.
He added: “It is rewarding to hear from you that these programs matter.”
Although the event was held outdoors, everyone wore facemasks throughout the discussion except when they were called upon to speak.
To apply, or learn more about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, visit farmers.gov