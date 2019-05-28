Thanks to an unprecedented agreement, typical Xcel Energy customers will see decreases in their electricity and natural gas rates over the next two years.
The utility and several customer groups filed a multiyear agreement — a first for Xcel — with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin that will keep rates below January 2018 levels through 2021. A typical residential electric bill will be about 5 percent less in 2020 and 1 percent less the following year. Natural gas bills will be about 5 percent less in both 2020 and 2021 compared with January of last year.
Business customers "will see similar savings based on their rate class, usage characteristics and type of service," according to a news release from Xcel. A decision on the proposal from the PSC is expected later this summer.
As part of the agreement, said Karl Hoesly, regional vice president of rates and regulatory affairs for Xcel, "we're able to add 1,450 megawatts of carbon- and fuel-free energy without raising customer rates."
The move is made possible due to falling fuel prices and benefits from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. State legislation two years ago set the stage for such settlement agreements.
Xcel has not had a rate case since late 2017 and is in the midst of an effort to deliver 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050.
"This agreement is significant and benefits all of our customers," said Mark Stoering, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin president, in the news release. "It allows us to stabilize customer bills over a four-year period while continuing to make investments to maintain safe, reliable and increasingly clean energy.
"We are well positioned for the future and focused on leading the clean energy transition while keeping customer bills stable."
In doing so, it helps clients, both business and residential, plan ahead.
"The more consistent bills are," Hoesly said, "the happier our customers are."