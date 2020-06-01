CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The state Attorney General’s Office, at the request of the Department of Natural Resources, has filed a lawsuit against the land owner of a private dam north of Chippewa Falls that failed in spring 2019, causing flooding through the Duncan Creek Campgrounds.
The lawsuit is filed against Stephen E. Williams Sr., 12538 102nd Ave. The state is contending Williams has not fixed the dam, not removed debris from the creek and has refused to draw down the dam. The case will be heard before Judge Steve Gibbs on June 23.
The dam on Duncan Creek, located across from Williams’ home, helps create the Tilden Mill Pond. The dam was constructed in 1932, used by the Tilden Electric Light & Power Co.
“The Tilden Millpond Dam creates an approximately 61-acre impoundment called the Tilden Millpond,” the lawsuit states.
On April 17, 2019, a significant rain event in the area “caused a partial failure” of the dam, with a “two- to three-foot concrete section of the Tilden Millpond Dam separated from the top of the fixed crest overflow spillway and washed downstream.”
Williams and his family own the Duncan Creek Campgrounds, which they constructed in 1972. The 12-acre site holds 50 campers. When the dam’s top level broke loose, it caused additional water to rush downstream, damaging 14 campsites. The bulk of the dam remains in place.
As part of the lawsuit, the DNR is requesting that Williams do an immediate drawdown of Tilden Millpond.
A DNR warden conducted a visual inspection of the dam on April 18, 2019, and located the concrete section that had flowed downstream. On that day, he issued an order for the pond to be drawn down. On April 23, 2019, another order was issued describing the dam as in “an unsafe condition.” The lawsuit states that Williams has not complied with the order.
On May 21, 2019, Williams sent a letter to the state, saying he intended to repair the dam. Stop logs had been placed on the dam.
However, on Oct. 30, the state send a letter to Williams, stating they “had not received plans and specifications for the reconstruction” of the dam.
The dam was inspected again on April 1, and the warden noted the stop logs were still in place, the dam pond had not been drawn down, and the concrete at the left abutment of the dam “was significantly damaged and deteriorating.” Also, the portion that broke off the dam a year earlier had not been removed from Duncan Creek.
There are about 3,800 dams in the state, and about 60 percent are maintained on private property, the DNR reports.