EAU CLAIRE — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are booked to appear at the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show, according to event organizers.
Originally slated to come to Eau Claire this summer for the air show, the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was extremely difficult for our committee to have to cancel this year's air show due to safety recommendations and restrictions affecting several scheduled performers," Tim Molepske, scout executive of the Chippewa Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, said in a news release.
The organization sponsors the air show, which raises money for scouting as well as more than 60 other nonprofit organizations in the community.
Without the event — a major fundraiser for local Boy Scouts — this summer, it has been a difficult year for the local chapter, the news release stated.
But with a marquee act confirmed with the Blue Angels in 2022, event organizers are working on booking other performers in coming months for the air show.
“We know how much our air show fans look forward to the high-flying performances and we are thrilled to again host the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in 2022," Molepske said. "Our committee is already hard at work to get our event back and better than ever!”
The show is scheduled for June 4 and 5, 2022, at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
The Blue Angels' most recent appearance at the local air show was in 2018. When they return in 2022, they will be flying newer jets. Hornets the squadron has flown will be replaced next year with new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, according to the news release.
Eau Claire will be among 32 cities that will get flying demonstrations from the Blue Angels in 2022.