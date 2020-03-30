Balance was the name of the game for the Eau Claire Area Stars this season.
After losing two Division I athletes, defender Charlotte Akervik and forward Ava Kison, the team knew they would need to shoulder the load together if they hoped to continue the success the program has experienced in recent years.
“I think we all had the attitude that we had to step up ourselves and kind of make up for what we lost,” ECA defender Annika Olson said. “I think it just really motivated us to do that and work as a team. I think we did a really good job of that.”
That didn’t mean the team was without its stellar players, Olson among them. And while everyone was doing their part to fill in holes, her responsibility was one of the biggest. Upon Akervik’s graduation, she was thrust into the top defender role, lining up against the best foes had to offer.
She didn’t disappoint. And the end-of-season accolades make that quite clear. She was named an All-Big Rivers first team selection, a Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association all-state first team pick and a nominee for Wisconsin Prep Hockey’s defender of the year honor, the Molly Engstrom Award.
And now, she’s claimed Leader-Telegram all-area player of the year.
“She’s a four-year player for us that every single year improved one aspect of her game,” Stars coach Tom Bernhardt said. “She’s a very strong skater. She’s a kid that didn’t quite have that offensive ability that Charlotte had, but she was the kid we looked to to run our power play, to get us going offensively from the blue line, breaking the puck out.”
Traditionally, Olson found success in the defensive aspects of blue line play, working well in the corners, shutting off lanes, taking care of the puck in her own zone, sticking to the Stars’ game plan. Bernhardt noted her relentlessness in the weight room, and other area coaches saw the challenge going up against her posed.
“Annika is going to force good skaters outside,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. “She’s going to take their time and space away. That’s the biggest thing as a good defenseman, taking a team’s top-end scorers and limiting their time and space. Every time we played her, every time she’s on the ice, she’s done that.”
But, when thrust into a larger role, she took it upon herself to make strides in the offensive side of her game. She became more of a puck carrier, getting time on the power play, and set new career highs for goals (5), assists (14) and points as a senior.
“I felt like I had to help out more offensively than I had in the past just because we lose Charlotte and Ava, and they’re huge offensively,” Olson said.
Her efforts helped ECA earn the No. 1 seed in its sectional and compete for the Big Rivers title all the way down to the conference finale. The Stars’ season did not end the way any member of the team hoped, though, despite the odds of a return to state looking good after Hudson upset second-seeded St. Croix Valley, the Big Rivers champions, in the sectional semifinals.
The third-seeded Raiders continued their surprising march to Madison, upsetting the Stars 2-1 in Somerset.
But, as Olson noted, one season does not make a career. She and the rest of the Stars’ seven-player senior class played a major role in earning the program’s first-ever state title two years ago and helped fuel one of the most successful stretches in the team’s history.
“We had a really amazing career,” Olson said. “My senior class, we won state, we’ve been in the sectional final ever year the last three years. You just have to look at it as a whole instead of that one game.”
Olson is staying close for college. She’s set to continue her hockey career at UW-River Falls, where she’ll be reunited with a former teammate of hers from the state championship team, Abigail Stow.
Olson said Stow, who led the WIAC in scoring this season with 41 points, had a big role in her college choice.
“We talk almost daily,” Olson said. “She’s given me a lot of advice, so it’s nice to have a mentor like Abigail.”
When Bernhardt spoke with the Falcon coaching staff, he assured head coach Joe Cranston UW-River Falls is getting an adaptable, coachable player.
“You’re going to get a young lady that’s going to work extremely hard in whatever role you give her,” Bernhardt said. “Whatever you ask her to do, whether it’s penalty killing or the dirty work in the d-zone, she’s going to accept that role and that’s going to be what she focuses on.”
Also earning all-area selections:
Lauren Carmody, sr., forward, Eau Claire Area: Carmody was an All-Big Rivers second team member and an all-state honorable mention after putting up 22 points on 13 goals and nine assists. “I think sometimes her skillset, her accomplishments might get overshadowed at times by the statistics,” Bernhardt said. “A coach or someone who knows the game of hockey appreciates her work ethic and her defensive ability. And every year she improved offensively as well.”
Sidney Polzin, jr., forward, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Polzin finished second in the Big Rivers in scoring, notching 36 points in 23 regular season games and an additional assist in the Sabers’ lone playoff matchup. In addition to earning first team All-Big Rivers honors, her second team selection for all-state made her one of two junior forwards on the top two teams. “She plays a lot of hockey, plays on Team Wisconsin, and takes it very seriously,” Menard said. “She found a way to get her shot to where it’s probably one of the better shots across the state and really capitalize on her opportunities.”
Madison Schwengler, jr., forward, Eau Claire Area: Schwengler has been consistent in her three varsity seasons, totaling 27 points as a freshman, 28 as a sophomore and 32 this season. That output was good enough to lead the Stars and earn an All-Big Rivers first team selection and all-state honorable mention. “Maddy scored some big goals for us,” Bernhardt said. “Maddy’s a kid that has that knack for finishing. You don’t see that a lot in girls high school hockey in this area.”
Kalie Gruhlke, jr., defender, Eau Claire Area: Gruhlke, a second team All-Big Rivers selection, tied her career high for points with three goals and four assists. “You appreciate her ability to move the puck,” Bernhardt said. “You talk about a young lady that can move the puck and pass the puck and create some things out of our zone. When she was out this year our team took a step back defensively.”
Haley Frank, sr., goalie, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Frank, a second team All-Big Rivers selection and all-state honorable mention, finished atop the conference with a 2.76 save percentage and was second in total saves with 455. She was a steadying presence as the Sabers program took a major step. “She’s just been that backbone,” Menard said. “I think it’s always been comforting as a coach, even for our girls, to know that they could go out there and be outshot by a team or outmatched a little bit and Haley was the caliber of goalie that was going to keep the game close.”