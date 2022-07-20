CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk first received an email last winter of an offer from PESI Inc., which said the nonprofit organization wanted to buy body cameras for law enforcement, Kowalczyk assumed it was a scam. The offer seemed just too good to be true.
But then Mike Conner, PESI’s executive director, called Kowalczyk directly and discussed the offer. PESI committed to provide $229,696, which covers 100% of the purchase cost for about 60 cameras.
On Wednesday, Kowalczyk unveiled the equipment, which will go to all law enforcement agencies in the county.
“It’s a project that was long overdue,” Kowalczyk said. “Police cameras are what the public has been asking for.”
The cameras have been ordered and should arrive late this year or early in 2023 and should be in use almost immediately after a training period. Patrol officers and jailers in the Sheriff’s Office will all be issued a camera while on duty, along with every other agency in the county, based on their staffing levels.
“There should be no costs to the other agencies,” Kowalczyk said. “I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.”
Nate Kinsey, a Motorola Solutions regional sales manager, is a former Ritchfield, Minn., police officer. He described the units as having internal storage of 120 gigabytes, providing nearly 24 hours of continuous recording. He said they are durable with great video and sound quality. The units, which measure about three inches tall and two inches across, weighing perhaps half a pound, attach to an officer’s shirt using a magnet.
“For cops, we like things that are hard to break and easy to use,” Kinsey said. “The camera is always recording; you don’t have to worry about turning it on.”
PESI is giving the money over a five-year span, already providing a check for $95,000 toward the initial equipment purchase. The nonprofit will then pay about $33,000 annually for the next four years, Kowalczyk said.
PESI is based in Eau Claire, but in the portion of the city located in Chippewa County. Conner said they already provided funding for camera purchases to Eau Claire County. His organization saw the need for local law enforcement to have this type of equipment, saying the public has come to expect cameras, particularly for trials.
“It is one of our charges, to be a great community member,” Conner said. “We were looking for a cause we could get our teeth into. We like the transparency of it. It’s apolitical; no one is mad at us for doing it, or not doing it. It’s probably one of the best donations we’ve done.”
Kowalczyk said he had been including a funding request for cameras since 2016, and he believed it was at the top of the budget list this year.