It took only one game for Todd Marks to see he had something special in Dalton Banks.
Banks had already impressed the Eau Claire North boys basketball coach before stepping on the high school campus after, as Marks put it, "He probably had 40 (points) effortlessly" in a summer league game against other incoming freshmen. But this was his first true test, the Huskies' 2016-17 season debut against a La Crosse Central team featuring a trio of future Badgers in Kobe King and the Davis twins.
Marks didn't shy away from throwing his freshman right into the deep end. Banks subbed in within the first few minutes, perhaps a surprise for the novice considering he went to sit down at the end of the bench prior to tipoff.
The Huskies didn't win that game, but Banks made a noticeable impact with 20 points on four 3-pointers against a team that went on to win a Division 2 state title.
"He was fearless," Marks said. "That set the tone of just the kind of competitor he was going to be."
Banks developed into the face of Husky basketball, breaking the program's career scoring record in his junior season and building steadily on the new Husky best as this year went along. He finished with 1,832 points, good for third all-time in city basketball history.
He was the Big Rivers Player of the Year in his final two seasons of prep ball and an all-city selection three times. He was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first team selection twice and became the first player from the Chippewa Valley to earn a spot on The Associated Press’ top two all-state teams since 2015 by earning a second team selection last month.
All-Northwest Player of the Year serves as the cherry on top of his outstanding high school career.
“Looking back and going year to year, it’s just been crazy how fun this has been,” Banks said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better as far as teammates, coaches, friends supporting, everything about it, not just basketball-wise.”
Talk to coaches, and they rave about his play. His all-around game drove the Husky program to great success and made him the most dangerous player to come out of the area since Rice Lake’s Henry Ellenson.
“I can’t say enough about how great he is and how glad I am we don’t have to prepare for him anymore,” Eau Claire Memorial coach Chad Brieske said.
“He’s a great scorer but he also makes everyone around him better with his passing,” Hudson coach John Dornfeld said. “Add to that his rebounding and ability to disrupt things on the defensive end and you have a complete player.”
“One of the best players in the state,” said Immanuel Lutheran’s Tom Williams.
But what made him truly special was the fact that he got as many compliments about his intangibles, his leadership and his abilities as a teammate, as he did about his play.
“The best part is that he seems to be just as special of a kid as he is a basketball player,” Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said.
Marks saw that firsthand over the past four years. He remembers Banks constantly getting teammates to come out to shoot at the YMCA or get a workout in after school. His infectious personality helped make sure North was not a one-man show.
"He was a young man where the spotlight just continued to grow and grow," Marks said, "and he just never changed in terms of his humbleness, his work ethic and his ability to be coachable. That was a key component to him becoming the great player that he was and how people rallied around him."
On the court, Banks is a cerebral guard with an ability to contribute in all facets of the game. He led the Big Rivers in scoring in each of the last two seasons, but also finished second in the league in rebounds and assists as a senior. He led his Huskies in all three categories (23.7 ppg, 11 rpg and 5.1 apg) and didn't lollygag on the defensive end either.
In addition to playing against Johnny and Jordan Davis, he's guarded Michigan State Spartan Joey Hauser as well as current Iowa State stud Tyrese Haliburton. All while only standing 6-foot-2.
"His ability to control an entire basketball game at his size against the competition that we're facing, that's really impressive," Marks said.
Some of Banks' favorite memories come from his early years. In the first game of his sophomore season, he hit a cutting layup at the buzzer to lift North to a double overtime victory against La Crosse Central. It took extra time again that year for North to claim the regional title, surviving for a 67-61 win against Appleton West.
And then there were the thrilling bouts with Eau Claire Memorial and Banks' good friend Caden Boser. The duo used to talk in middle school about their goals, about making an impact on the varsity court, about going on to play Division I basketball. Then, they made their dreams come true.
Banks won two Big Rivers titles and three regional titles, with the most recent regional triumph coming this season against Hudson. Five days after that victory, Banks' prep career came to an end on the final night of the Wisconsin winter sports season with a loss to Kimberly.
"It wasn't one of those things where you're kind of sulking about it," Banks said. "It's more smile that it happened. These last four years, you don't get these often."
The next chapter of Banks' career will take place Carbondale, Ill., where he'll play DI basketball for Southern Illinois. He's expected to contribute right away, with SIU needing to fill plenty of minutes at point guard. He was able to connect with his future teammates this week on a conference call as he works to stay in shape under coronavirus travel bans.
"Dalton fits everything we are looking for, in terms of building this program with great people who are talented and love to play the game," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said in a statement on signing day.
As for North, he leaves a legacy, and a scoring record, that will be very tough to top.
"He's irreplaceable," Marks said.