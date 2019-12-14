Kerry Root just wanted to go on vacation. The 47-year-old mother of two wanted to explore San Francisco for a few days. She wanted to see the Golden Gate Bridge and hang out at the Fisherman’s Wharf for a few hours. This was supposed to be a relaxing vacation. Unfortunately for Kerry, her son Tristan Root wasn’t going to let that happen.
“He was nonstop like ‘we need to find a football field,’ and it was kind of annoying,” Kerry said. “I was like I want to go to Alcatraz and he wouldn’t stop asking.”
Finally Kerry relented and the two began Googling local high schools to find a field that Tristan could practice his field goal kicking on for a few hours.
Instead of sightseeing and exploring the wonders of one of America’s most incredible cities, Tristan and his mother walked over to Galileo Acadamy, the former high school of O.J. Simpson, hopped the fence and got down to business working on his game.
Tristan would line up the ball on a tee and begin kicking away. After each field goal, Kerry would pick up their lone ball and throw it back to her son, over and over and over again. She said they’d spend at least an hour there every other day of the trip just so that Tristan could become a better football player.
For years, Tristan worked relentlessly to get every ounce of potential out of his 5-foot-9 body. He was never going to be the biggest or strongest person on the field, but few people were going to out work him. When his 2019 football season came to a close in Madison, it was clear that hard work paid off. He wrapped up his senior season at Regis accounting for 1,780 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns, and now, after leading his Ramblers to a state championship game, he can add the Leader-Telegram All-Northwest Player of the Year award to his resume.
“He went above and beyond and did a lot of the things that are not required,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said of his star halfback, defensive back and kicker.
Tristan’s highlight reel is long and impressive. It’s full of one-handed interceptions and the type of slippery running he came to be known by. Against Cadott, to open his senior season, he picked up a botched punt snap that sailed over his head and returned it the length of the field for a touchdown. It was the kind of play most children dream of making, the kind of play people talk about years after their careers are over. But for Tristan, things are different. When he looks back on his career, it’s not the highlights he thinks about.
“I remember more of my mistakes than a lot of the great things that I’ve done,” Root said. “I’m pretty critical of myself and I wanted to keep getting better, so I pick out the things I need to improve.”
At times, it was to his detriment. He’d beat himself up after a missed kick or a lackluster performance. Even when he did perform at the highest level, there were times he still wasn’t satisfied, according to Brenner. Sometimes Tristan would receive a 59 out of 60 grade after a game and he still wouldn’t be happy with his performance.
“He is so internally motivated for perfection that it hurts me a little,” Tristan’s father, Rob Root, said.
After his 2018 football season, Tristan became determined to gain weight. He had played his junior year at around 165 pounds but if he was going to truly improve for his senior season, he knew he needed to begin bulking.
“That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” he said.
It started in the early hours of the morning before school started. He’d wake up around 5 a.m. and eat his first meal, five eggs and toast with some peanut butter. He’d do his morning lifting routine and then eat again.
“I’d have a steak or an egg sandwich before school because I didn’t want to have chicken breast that early,” he said.
At school, he’d work out with the football team, often after a baseball or hockey game the night before. Then when classes started, he’d eat the school lunch and two more that he brought for the day during whichever classes would allow him to eat while working.
After school, it was up to Menomonie for more weight training at ETS Performance and another meal. By the end of the day, he said he’d regularly eat six or seven meals, approximately 6,000 calories just so he could get bigger.
“I’d have to eat that much food even if I was gagging it up,” he said. “I had to get it down no matter what.”
When he showed up to start his senior season, he was 180 pounds.
On the field, he was spectacular. His stats are impressive on their own, but when you take into account that Regis runs a triple option rushing attack that divided up his carries and he was frequently pulled in the second half of games because the Ramblers regularly blew out their opponents, his stats become mind-boggling.
And yet, by all accounts, he never complained about his relative lack of usage. At other schools he could have carried the ball 200 times for an easy 1,500 yards, but Brenner said Tristan never once grumbled.
“He could have been selfish, he could have asked for more touches and he would have deserved it. He would have been right,” Brenner said, “but he really bought into our system and saw success as a team.”
That’s all Tristan said he wanted. If the team was winning, he said he was happy. And win, the Ramblers did. Regis went undefeated all the way to the Division 6 state title game, when St. Mary’s Springs handed the team its only loss.
“Seeing guys like Hayden (Reinders) and Brooks (Wahl) and all those guys score touchdowns, it feels just as good as me scoring,” Tristan said. “Those guys have been there for me and I want to be there for them too.”
Now, as he bids adieu to Regis football, he said he wants to give back to the program that helped him. For years he looked up to the classes that came before him and now he hopes to be an inspiration for the Ramblers who come next.