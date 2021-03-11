What separates a great point guard from a good one?
It could be skill, where talent in any one aspect of the game can often be superseded by a well-rounded bag of tricks.
It could be something cerebral. After all, the position requires plenty of basketball IQ to run the show.
Perhaps it’s leadership. Having poise under pressure and the toughness to weather storms can take a front-and-center role when the ball is in a player’s hands on every possession.
When it comes to Sophia Jonas, it’s all of the above.
The Hudson point guard pulled the strings for the Raiders better than anyone, orchestrating a level of dominance the Big Rivers Conference rarely sees.
The senior was the total package for Hudson: a scorer, facilitator, stopper and leader. She was the Raiders’ floor general, directing a squad which no local team could beat.
“She embodies what it means to be a true point guard,” Hudson coach Jessica Vadnais said.
Jonas led the charge for a Hudson team which went 23-1, finished unbeaten in the Big Rivers and took home the silver ball from the Division 1 state tournament.
For her efforts leading one of the best seasons by an area team in recent memory, Jonas is the 2020-21 All-Northwest player of the year.
“This season, it means something beyond words for me,” Jonas said. “Basketball has been my life ever since I can remember, and to be able to finish my high school basketball career at the state tournament means the world. I wouldn’t have dreamed of it going any other way. And to be able to do it with the girls I call my best friends makes it 100 times better.”
Jonas is the first Hudson player to earn All-Northwest player of the year honors since the 1997-98 season.
She averaged 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game on her way to Big Rivers player of the year honors this winter. The Raiders were a perfect 12-0 in conference play to earn the title.
Hudson’s average margin of victory in the Big Rivers tells the story. The Raiders won by nearly 23 points per game.
With Jonas running the show, they simply couldn’t be stopped.
“She was the heart and soul of our team,” Vadnais said. “Her leadership, her tenacity, her competitiveness, the work ethic were all so important. She really committed herself in the offseason. She just wanted to be better, and she didn’t want to do it for herself. She wanted to do it for her team.”
Hudson’s only loss of the season came in the state championship game against Germantown. Nobody else could knock off Jonas and the Raiders.
“I’ve never been on a team that’s competed as a team more than this team has,” Jonas said. “We do everything together, so we’re super close, and we don’t have selfish players. We were almost too unselfish.”
Unselfish is an adjective fit to describe Jonas. The senior was quick to pass along credit to her teammates, but she usually put them in position to make good things happen.
She was often one step ahead of the competition. Like a true point guard, she could see how things were going to unfold before they actually happened.
“Her basketball IQ is special,” Vadnais said. “The way that she can see things happening before they happen, she just has this knack of being in the right place at the right time. She got her teammates the ball in the exact right moment in the spot that they like it. She knows her teammates very well and where they like to get their shots and points from. She’s a scorer, but it was always, ‘I’m getting everybody else involved first, and then I’m going to pick my spots where I can score.’”
It made for some serious headaches for opposing coaches.
“She can do it all,” Eau Claire North coach Jill Elliott said. “Run point, handle pressure, score at will and plays great defense — very polished and composed.”
That was on display in the state semifinals against Franklin. Jonas got her fair share of points, scoring 11, but also grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists.
It was the first state tournament win for Hudson since 2003, when Vadnais was a player for the Raiders herself. Like that team from 18 years ago, this season’s squad finished as state runner-up.
“It felt like a dream. It was so cool to have all those fans supporting us, so cool to have that environment,” Jonas said of the state tournament. “To be there with my teammates, my coaches, my parents, it was just surreal. It was so awesome.”
The silver ball cemented what was already a certainty. This Hudson team will be remembered for a long time in the community.
“I want us to be remembered as the team that made it to state, but there’s a lot more to it than that,” Jonas said. “I want people to remember us as the girls that were in the gym all the time, working together, never separated. We were always a whole. I don’t want it to be something like, ‘This girl led them to state, or this girl did it,’ because it really was a whole team. I just want to be remembered as competitive, hard-working girls who care about each other and cared about how they did on the basketball court.”
Jonas, a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer for Hudson, will move on to attend the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn. next school year. She’ll play both basketball and tennis there at the Division III level.
She leaves behind a legacy on the basketball court that will be difficult to match.
“I told them this many times: ‘You’re putting the program back on the map,’” Vadnais said. “It’s not the easiest thing over here on the west side of Wisconsin when you’re competing with Green Bay teams, Madison and Milwaukee teams. So to put us back on that stage is pretty special, and Sophia has her fingerprints all over it.”