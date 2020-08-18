EAU CLAIRE — Partnering with the Eau Claire school district, a coalition of churches on Monday plans to give hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to district students.
We Care Eau Claire, a group of several Chippewa Valley churches, will distribute the backpacks, personalized by grade level and filled with items from the school district’s supply lists, to families in need from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Carson Park, 100 Carson Park Drive.
The coalition hoped to hold a more social, shopping-style event at Phoenix Park this fall, where families could pick and choose from a pool of school supplies. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, families will pick up pre-assembled student backpacks Monday evening without having to leave their cars, said We Care Eau Claire organizer Jordan Van Proosdy, director of missions at Peace Church in Eau Claire.
It is the first time that multiple churches and businesses in the Eau Claire area have collaborated on a single, district-wide school supply drive, Van Proosdy said.
“A family can come and say, ‘I have a sixth-grade girl,’ and we’ll give them a sixth-grade girl’s backpack filled with supplies already,” he said.
The backpacks will come with school supplies for different grade levels, following the Eau Claire school district’s supply lists, Van Proosdy said. Although the district has slightly larger supply lists for students in the hybrid model it’s offering this fall, compared to the all-virtual model, the backpacks handed out on Monday will contain enough supplies for students in the hybrid model.
Face masks aren’t included on students’ supply lists, but the district plans to distribute to students the 23,000 masks it’s received from the state this summer, school officials said last month.
Two hundred local families have already RSVP’d to the event. We Care Eau Claire is preparing to hand out hundreds of backpacks on Monday, Van Proosdy said: “If there’s a family in need, even if we don’t have a backpack for them at the event, we'll take their information down and get them a backpack and school supplies.”
We Care Eau Claire, Van Proosdy’s brainchild, formed last year. The group began planning the backpack event in October 2019, Van Proosdy said: Churches held supply drives and fundraised for months. This week, after “months” of Zoom meetings, volunteers are finally assembling the hundreds of backpacks.
“If our event was focused on one school, and we only had so much money, we could only take that event so far,” Van Proosdy said. “We’re hoping to grow and just make it something great for the community.”
Fourteen local churches participate in We Care Eau Claire, according to the organization’s website. But the coalition is always looking for more churches to join, Van Proosdy said.
“Our hope is we’ll fine-tune it … make this process easy on businesses that wanted to get involved,” he said. “We’re just wanting to be helpful during this whole thing.”
To volunteer with or donate to We Care Eau Claire, visit the coalition’s website at www.wecareeauclaire.com.