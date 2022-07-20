EAU CLAIRE — An area the city’s Redevelopment Authority has been working to revamp since the early 2000s is now all entirely spoken for.
The RDA Board approved land purchase agreements on Wednesday with developers who have projects planned for the final two open parcels in the North Barstow area.
“All the property the RDA owned in the North Barstow district has been built on or is under contract,” said Aaron White, city economic development manager.
Once a blighted spot along the east bank of the Chippewa River, just north of where it meets the Eau Claire River, the district is now home to numerous businesses, residences and attractions. Royal Credit Union’s corporate headquarters, software company Jamf’s office building, several apartment buildings, a post office, shops, restaurants, Phoenix Park and the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market are all there.
Developers who signed land deals this week will add more apartments and some additional commercial space to the area.
Developer Geoff Moeding, who had made some of the first buildings in the district, is set to create Phoenix Parkside II on the north side of a block currently used for surface parking.
The five-story building is projected to have 111 to 115 apartments — a mix of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units.
The purchase price for the 0.78-acre parcel is $341,800, but the developer will be getting that discounted through land credits. The RDA is providing $241,800 in land credits to offset the developer’s costs for removing buried debris and replacing it with new fill material — an issue encountered previously on a neighboring site in the district. Those credits are also intended to help cut the costs of including a level of underground parking in the project — something the city has been looking for in the district to maximize use of land there.
“We know there’s soil conditions that have to be dealt with, but also the higher cost of underground parking,” White said. “We recognize that.”
The development will also seek $2.6 million in assistance from the city through a tax increment financing district. That request is set to go to the City Council next week, White said.
Phoenix Parkside II is guaranteeing that the new apartments there will be worth at least $26 million.
The apartment building will be built on the same block as Menomonie Market Food Co-op, which signed a deal with the RDA in spring to build its new grocery store in the North Barstow area.
Another land agreement signed on Wednesday is for another five-story building, but this one will be a mix of apartments and commercial space. Cedar Falls, Iowa-based Merge Urban Development Group agreed to buy an 11,600-square-foot lot in front of a city parking ramp, next to the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.
The developer is planning 5,600-square-feet of ground-floor commercial space, which can be subdivided up to create small storefronts. The four floors above will have 52 apartments — a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Merge agreed to pay $116,000 for the land, and is not getting land credits from the RDA. However, the developer will be asking the city next month for $800,000 in assistance from the TIF district there for the building anticipated to be worth at least $8 million.
Merge is currently completing Andante, a five-story apartment building with ground-floor commercial space, across the street from the new museum.
Cannery District project leeway
A developer planning a pair of large apartment buildings in the city’s Cannery District will get more time to pay for the land there and start construction.
On Wednesday the RDA Board agreed to allow Duluth, Minn.-based P&R Companies to pay the $1.5 million cost for five acres of vacant land in 10 annual installments.
“With interest rates climbing in the last few months, they’re looking for assistance on the financing side,” White explained.
He noted that the RDA has agreed to installment plans for land costs for some other projects as well.
The developer is also getting a six-month extension on when construction needs to begin. Previously, the project was required to break ground by mid-2023 to meet terms of its land purchase agreement. The RDA Board agreed to push that back to late December 2023.
Between the two buildings planned by P&R, there will be 266 apartments, 20,000 square feet of commercial space and enclosed ground-floor parking for tenants.