EAU CLAIRE — Supporters of a planned event center and wellness complex have touted its ability to draw more people to see large acts perform in Eau Claire, but another benefit of the project was emphasized Monday to the City Council.
The Sonnentag Event Center and Field House will be an ecological improvement over the industrial uses that had long been along the Chippewa River, according to those designing the project.
“I’m excited for what these changes will mean for protecting the Chippewa River,” said Disa Wahlstrand, a vice president at Ayres Associates, who oversees municipal services and water resources for the the architectural and engineering firm’s Wisconsin operations.
The project faced a public hearing Monday night in preparation on a vote during today’s 4 p.m. City Council meeting on rezoning the 25 acres of land along Menomonie Street for the new building complex.
Previously the site had been a location for concrete construction and landscaping materials company County Materials, which meant the ground there was mostly paved or gravel. Another part of the land was a large garage and offices for school bus company Student Transit.
Although the new event center and attached field house will be over 231,000 gross square feet and have 513 stalls of on-site parking, Wahlstrand said there will still be more space for grass and landscaping than there was before on the property.
She also pointed to modern stormwater retention ponds in the plans that will filter rain runoff before it gets into the ground and eventually the river.
Opening up views along the riverfront is also mentioned in materials on the new building complex.
While project planners will suggest spots where trees and brush could be cleared out along the riverbank, Wahlstrand noted that land between the river and Sonnentag site belongs to the city.
“It wouldn’t be our choice, it would be up to city staff,” she acknowledged.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton sought more information on what vegetation could be cleared along the riverbank and asked that the city arborist be asked to provide more details.
Partners involved in the project are UW-Eau Claire, a branch of the university’s foundation called Blugold Real Estate Foundation and Mayo Clinic Health System. The city is also agreeing to provide nearly $7.88 million so the center will fulfill certain community needs, including providing large venue to attract tourism to Eau Claire and serve as an emergency shelter during disasters.
The complex will consist of a 5,000-seat events center, gymnasium, field house, university fitness center, athletic offices and a Mayo Clinic Health System facility specializing in sports medicine and imaging.
The fitness center is intended for university student, faculty, alumni and Mayo Clinic use, but Councilman Jeremy Gragert asked if it would be available to other groups as well.
“That stuck out to me because we’ve had discussions on accessibility to the building,” he said.
Wahlstrand replied that groups already planned to use the fitness center, especially students who supported the project in a campuswide referendum, drove its size.
“The facility is designed with that scale,” she said.
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley had been in discussions to be part of the Sonnentag project to replace its aging downtown Eau Claire building, but withdrew in late 2019 due to concerns of meeting fundraising deadlines.
The project was kicked off in 2014 by a gift valued at $10 million from UW-Eau Claire alumni and owners of County Materials, John and Carolyn Sonnentag, including land along Menomonie Street.
Construction of the new facility is slated to begin in spring and it will open in spring 2024, according to its current schedule.