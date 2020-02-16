Altoona has installed dozens of stop signs in the last year and has a few more on the way at intersections in older neighborhoods that had previously been without them.
Uncontrolled intersections on residential streets had relied on drivers to be vigilant and cautious, but the growing city is now opting for signs to clearly tell drivers where to stop.
“It certainly has been positively received, and people do feel safer,” City Administrator Michael Golat said.
Last year City Council members suggested adding stop signs based on their driving experiences and requests from constituents, Golat said.
Fifty-three stop signs were installed last year in neighborhood streets in Altoona’s downtown area and a section of the city that abuts Eau Claire’s east side.
On Thursday night, the City Council unanimously approved adding six stop signs this year to a few streets just west of Altoona High School.
Michael Markgren, Altoona school district business manager who also serves as representative for its Safe Routes to School program, praised the additional stop signs added along streets used by children walking to school.
“As a school district, we’ve been very appreciative of what the city has done,” he said.
Markgren believes the new stop signs improve safety not only for pedestrians and bicyclists, but also motorists.
“It’s a lot safer now driving,” he said.
Using a “basket-weave pattern,” drivers now encounter a stop sign generally every one to two blocks on the older neighborhood streets.
Fewer stop signs are on Seventh Street West and Bartlett Avenue, which are intended to be main routes for drivers going to and from the high and middle schools in Altoona.
There are still some intersections without any stop signs in Altoona’s older neighborhoods, but they are near the dead ends of streets in areas with very low traffic, according to Golat.
Altoona has seen an overall rise in traffic in the last decade, Golat noted, as its population, schools and business community have grown.
“It’s getting busier. There is more traffic,” Golat said.
Since 2010, the city’s population has increased by 16%, a new elementary school opened, and businesses have established themselves in River Prairie and other parts of Altoona. In 2019, the city also set a new record for residential growth with 180 new homes built in Altoona.