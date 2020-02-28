At a special Altoona School Board meeting Thursday, the board hired Ronald J. Walsh as its interim superintendent to replace Dan Peggs.
It is expected that Walsh will serve as interim superintendent through the end of this school year, the board stated in a press release.
The Board also agreed to begin its contingency planning in the wake of the arrest Peggs, who is accused of sex trafficking a minor and possession of child pornography. The school’s superintendent search firm will begin seeking applicants within the next few days. The process will be similar to the previous search, with an anticipated decision before the end of April.
Peggs was released from custody but remains in the Madison area. He is banned from coming onto school property.