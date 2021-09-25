ALTOONA — The COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous challenges for Eric Rykal, owner of Modicum Brewing Co.
Between a state-ordered shutdown, a voluntary shutdown and national aluminum can shortage, countless stressors have occurred over the past 18 months. Rykal has had to adapt his business on the fly while weighing the public health costs of operating a brewery during a pandemic.
A “pint for poke” event Friday intended to bring more customers to the brewery and promote vaccination against COVID-19. The first 100 people 21 and over who showed their COVID-19 vaccination cards received a coupon for a free beer from Modicum Brewing, 3732 Spooner Ave., Altoona.
“Being a small business owner in the service industry over the last year and a half has been stressful and difficult, to say the least,” Rykal said. “Whatever we can do to get over the hump, slow community spread and try to get things back to as much normalcy as possible is good.”
Several Wisconsin cities have hosted “pint for poke” events. Friday marked the second in Eau Claire and Altoona, with the first occurring in early summer at SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar. The event was sponsored by Opportunity Wisconsin, an advocacy organization focused on economic growth for the middle class.
Reba Krueger, Opportunity Wisconsin deputy program director and Eau Claire regional lead, approached Rykal with the idea, and he quickly agreed.
“We’ve been trying consciously to make an effort throughout the pandemic to try to keep our business going but also to do it as responsibly as possible, so this (event) is just another extension of that,” Rykal said.
Krueger said one of the goals was to create an opportunity to more easily discuss vaccination in a communal setting.
“I definitely hope it directly influences people to make the choice to get vaccinated, even by making it feel like more of a community,” Krueger said. “If we can just remind folks, ‘This isn’t about me versus you versus them,’ it’s really (that) we’re all in this together — that’s the most important thing. If we can make those conversations more accessible, more community-based, that’s so important and I think that’s really powerful.”
Another aim was to show appreciation for people who are vaccinated and supporting small businesses like Modicum. The brewery is a taproom-only business that “depends solely on people being able to come out and gather and sit down,” Rykal said. “The faster we can do that, the better for us and for everybody. Getting people vaccinated is the best tool we have to do that.”
Rykal’s business closed for several months at the start of the pandemic before reopening last summer. Shortly after, he voluntarily closed it because of the rise in COVID-19 cases before reopening again around November. The brewery has remained open since then.
It was a difficult decision to reopen last fall, but Rykal said the choice was “either (reopen) or close our doors for good.”
Rykal didn’t know how much demand would exist when the brewery reopened for the second time. He said a few people didn’t return because of Modicum’s “very stringent” mask enforcement, but most people were supportive and helped keep the business going.
“The vast majority of our customers were just happy to be here and help support us,” Rykal said. “After so many months of chaos, it was great to see familiar faces coming back, albeit under very strange circumstances.”
Those familiar faces have steadily come back over the past 10 months. Ray Jasicki and Adam Rumphol occasionally visit Modicum and were two of the first 100 customers to show proof of vaccination Friday.
Jasicki appreciated that the event allowed him to support a local brewery and public health measure.
“This is a good way to try to get some visibility to vaccinations and how important they are, and if you can get a good beer out of it, I’m all for that,” Jasicki said.
Rumphol agreed. He works as an emergency room nurse and wants everyone to be vaccinated, saying occasions like Friday’s event can help with that effort.
“The sooner everyone gets vaccinated, the sooner everything gets back to normal,” Rumphol said.