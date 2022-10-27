ALTOONA — The cloaked grim reaper clutching his deadly scythe used to harvest souls looms large with amber light erupting from his bare-bones rib cage and empty eye sockets.

Skeletons of cowboys — hats atop their skulls and bandanas tied around their spines — repose on hay bales by a flickering campfire. But a giant spider bearing its venomous fangs has dropped in to break up their revelry.

