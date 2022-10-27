ALTOONA — The cloaked grim reaper clutching his deadly scythe used to harvest souls looms large with amber light erupting from his bare-bones rib cage and empty eye sockets.
Skeletons of cowboys — hats atop their skulls and bandanas tied around their spines — repose on hay bales by a flickering campfire. But a giant spider bearing its venomous fangs has dropped in to break up their revelry.
Elsewhere on the front lawn of 1004 10th St. West there are witches tending a cauldron, tombstones poking out of the lawn, a serpent undulating through the earth and a 12-foot-tall skeleton looming above it all.
This collection of macabre tableaux are the work of Kris and Kate Meyer, an Altoona couple that for the past few years transformed their front yard into an attraction for Halloween.
“When we do stuff we go all out,” Kris said.
They’re relatively new to Halloween decorating as it was something they really got interested in during fall 2020 as something fun to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic. People weren’t doing as much for Halloween gatherings that year, so the couple felt that decorations people could see when going past their house on the well-traveled 10th Street would lift spirits (in an emotional sense, not the rising of ghosts, specters and poltergeists).
“People weren’t out and about, but they’d drive by,” Kris said.
In subsequent years their Halloween display grew more elaborate and animated with new figures, light projectors and other decorations joining in. Shopping after-holiday clearance sales and websites selling discounted Halloween merchandise helped the Meyers build up their collection.
“This year we ended up adding a whole lot more,” Kris said.
With just the pair of them putting up the eerie scene, they started early with the first decorations going up around Labor Day and more added in when they had spare time on autumn days. As more went up, Kris said he’d have a lot of passersby slow down in their cars, walk up to have a chat or take photos of the scary site.
For Monday evening, the Meyers are stocked and ready with candy for what they expect to be the most trick-or-treaters they’ve seen yet as their display has been attracting an increasing amount of attention during the past few years.
This Halloween is expected to set a new record for spending on the holiday with Americans shelling out $10.6 billion for costumes, decorations, candy and other accoutrements, according to both the National Retail Foundation and consumer data website Statista.
That is up from $10.1 billion in Halloween spending last year, and significantly higher than the $8 billion during pandemic-addled 2020.
Costumes remain the No. 1 way people spend on the holiday. The Statista survey estimates Americans will spend $3.6 billion this year on Halloween costumes for adults, children and pets.
Coming in second is decorations with $3.6 billion in anticipated spending.
Candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters is the third highest category with $3.1 billion expected for this Halloween.
In a distant fourth place is greeting cards with about $600,000 in anticipated spending.