ALTOONA — The Altoona City Council passed a resolution Wednesday that allows the city to bypass a public bid process and spend up to $75,000 to fix a damaged holding pond on the east side of U.S. 53 near Clairemont Avenue.
A berm on the holding pond on Monday broke after heavy rains.
Normally, the city would have to go through a lengthy public bid process, explained public works director David Walter. The state bidding laws require the city to advertise the project twice, then have a bid opening, then go before the council for approval. That can take up to a month, but there isn’t time to wait, Walter said.
“If we get another heavy rainfall, I shudder to think about what it can do to what is left there,” Walter said.
The city sought two bids from area companies, and Haas Sons of Thorp had the lowest bid at $45,982. However, the emergency resolution calls for up to $75,000, to include other possible repairs, including cleaning up riprap and replacing an old drain gate. Walter said he doesn’t expect to spend the entire amount, but wanted to make sure there was enough money available for any overruns. The money will come from the city’s storm water utility fund, not from the general fund.
Haas Sons has already started bringing its machinery to the site, and the company will begin the project immediately this morning, Walter said. He didn’t have a timeframe of how long it will take to get fixed.
“They are bringing in heavy equipment to get it packed properly,” he said.
City Administrator Michael Golat said he isn’t sure if the city will be responsible for all the costs.
“It was built to spec. We’ll discuss how and why it happened,” Golat told council members. “There is no fault in how it was constructed.”
The storm water pond is on a city-owned, two-acre parcel, Golat said. It was constructed about nine years ago, and hadn’t been a problem before.
The damage was sudden and unexpected, Walter added.
“Public works arrived on scene, but by that time, it was already too late,” Walter said.
Walter said rain was a factor, but the culprit was sediment, grass clippings, and even debris like beer cans and bottles, which likely led to a drain being plugged, causing the backup. He showed pictures of a large drain, where the grate was heavily covered by material.
“It’s a little bit of everything. This pond will fill up and will float in the water,” Walter said. “What I believe is all this debris filled up and plugged the seven-foot grate. This is why people need to be mindful of what goes down the drain. It’s disgusting. Litter has to go somewhere.”
Walter said his office is going to make changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again, including more routine inspections. Walter said the goal is to build a second storm water pond in that area to handle volume.
Councilman Dale Stuber said this incident is a great example of why the city should keep reserve money available for exactly this type of emergency.