ALTOONA — Surging development of new businesses and housing in recent years has grown the city of Altoona’s overall value past the $1 billion mark.
To be presented tonight to the Altoona City Council, the city’s 2022 development report includes a summary of dramatic growth seen there in the past dozen years.
During that time frame, Altoona’s equalized value has increased by 165%. The city encompassed $383.4 million in property value in 2010, according to the state Department of Revenue. Last year it reached $1.014 billion.
In addition to Altoona’s tax base getting larger, it’s also grown increasingly diverse as more businesses moved into the city.
Residential property had accounted for 70% of Altoona’s value in 2010, but that has shrunken to 60% even as many more homes have been built.
That’s because the city’s commercial construction has grown at a faster rate, due largely to Altoona’s development located just off U.S. 53.
“River Prairie is obviously a huge driver of that,” said Taylor Greenwell, Altoona’s planning director.
The city’s manufacturing sector has grown in the past dozen years, too, though not as fast as commercial businesses. Industry made up 1.8% of the city’s tax base in 2010 and now accounts for 2.3%.
While the recent value milestone and a look back into the past makes up some of the report, it leads off with a summary last year’s residential construction in Altoona.
There were 95 new housing units that got construction permits last year. That includes 19 single-family homes, 11 twin homes (two per each building) and 49 apartments, according to the report.
The document acknowledges that in terms of new housing built, 2022 was a noticeable slowdown from the preceding three years which had each added over 200 dwellings.
“While the gross number of new residential permits fell significantly from last year, this is not believed to be due to a lack of interest from the development community or general public,” the report stated.
It goes on by stating that supply chain issues and inflation in construction materials played roles in the slower housing growth last year in Altoona.
Greenwell said builders are seeing materials costs start to come down though. And the city approved more housing developments in 2022 that have started or are expected to begin this year.
“We’re pretty optimistic things are going to speed up a little bit,” Greenwell said, predicting the new housing numbers to rebound in 2023.
Recent commercial building projects in Altoona, including several new businesses in River Prairie, are also mentioned in the report.
A Royal Credit Union branch, Shopko Optical, Starbucks, A&W restaurant, a locally-owned wine bar and a multi-tenant building with spaces for rent are the new arrivals to the city’s prominent development.
Meanwhile on Altoona’s east side along U.S. 12 where the city sees growth in its future, there was a new Kwik Trip built there and the completion of a manufacturing and warehouse building added to Curt Manufacturing’s property.