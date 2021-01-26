ALTOONA — The city hit a new high last year in the amount of housing being built in Altoona, even surpassing its larger neighbor when it comes to new apartments.
Between all types of housing from single-family houses to apartment buildings, permits for 264 dwelling units were issued during 2020 in Altoona, beating its previous record of 181 set a year prior.
“The city of Altoona continues to experience historic levels of both residential and commercial growth and investment,” Joshua Clements, city planner, wrote in a report on last year’s construction activity.
The report gives a breakdown of new residential building projects that received permits last year, indicating they’ve been built during 2020 or are expected to be completed this year.
Of the total, there were 32 new single-family homes and 18 manufactured homes — neither an Altoona record in those categories, but in line with other busy years for new housing. Four new duplexes or twin homes — creating a total of eight new units — are also included, which is less than years in the 2010s when the city saw boom years for that category.
But building permits issued for 206 new dwellings within apartment buildings and townhomes far exceeded what the city had in prior years. The closest previous year was 132 new units in multi-family buildings in 2019.
Altoona not only set its own record last year for multi-family housing, but also exceeded what neighboring city of Eau Claire saw. The latter approved permits for 151 new units in apartment buildings, according to a report from the city's Department of Community Development.
Though Eau Claire is more than eight times larger in population than Altoona, the two cities were close in their overall numbers of new dwellings created last year.
Between houses, duplexes and apartment buildings, Eau Claire permitted 291 new housing units last year — just 27 more than Altoona.
But specifically in the category of traditional single-family homes, Eau Claire did have more building permits issued last year, 68, which is double what Altoona had.
Growth streak
New construction in Altoona significantly grows the city's housing stock and is expected to quickly lead to an influx of new residents.
“With 6.2% of all housing units in Altoona permitted in 2020 and most not occupied by the end of the year, expect population to increase sharply in 2021,” Clements wrote.
The city already boasts the second-fastest growing population of any community in the state with its headcount growing by 20.8% during the last decade.
The 2010 census had Altoona’s population at 6,706. An estimate made by the state Department of Administration stated 8,099 people resided in the city by the start of 2020.
During the decade, the city's value more than doubled as it saw rapid growth highlighted by Altoona's River Prairie development.
Altoona’s tax base comprised of homes and businesses went from $383.4 million of equalized value in 2010 to $806 million last year — growth of 52.4% during that span.
The city’s growth was not limited to housing as new businesses helped the city further diversify its tax base.
In 2010, residential property accounted for 70% of the city’s tax base. Even as more housing has been built in the last decade there was also a surge in commercial development. Now housing now makes up 57.3% of Altoona’s tax base.
In comparison, housing accounted for 64% of the tax base in Eau Claire in 2010 and 67% last year.
Recent commercial projects in Altoona include a Martin Dental office building finished last fall, the Elite Performance sports training facility that has already partially opened and two office buildings under construction in River Prairie that are set to open this year.
Clements’ report also mentions additional residential construction already being planned for 2021. That includes more apartment buildings and twin homes slated for the city’s south side.
Based on a number of residential projects that have submitted plans or informed the city they will in 2021, Clements estimates 125 to 175 new dwelling units are already envisioned this year in Altoona.
Student count rising
Altoona’s 2020 development report is scheduled to be presented during the City Council’s 6 p.m. Thursday meeting, which will be held as an online Zoom videoconference.
Prior to that meeting, Clements shared the report with fellow city officials and the leader of the Altoona school district. The city planner noted that information on new housing could factor into enrollment projections for the local schools.
The student count in Altoona's public schools has risen from 1,502 in fall 2010 to 1,752 this year, according to enrollment figures furnished by the school district.
“We have experienced steady enrollment growth in Altoona over the past ten years. This is due to residential growth, but also a notable open-enrollment presence in our district,” Altoona schools Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The biggest increases in student numbers in the 2019-20 and current academic year with enrollment climbing 4.4% and 3.7% in those years, respectively.