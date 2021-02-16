ALTOONA — A fire that damaged an Altoona home prompted an insurer to sue the company responsible for bringing defective appliances into the U.S.
Western National Mutual Insurance Co. of Edina, Minn., filed a lawsuit Friday in Eau Claire County Court against a U.S. company that imports dehumidifiers from China.
Gree USA is a California-based company that imports and distributes products made by Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai, China.
According to the lawsuit, Timothy and Dawn Hermann bought a SoleusAir dehumidifier — one of several brands manufactured by Gree — during 2009 for use in their home.
On June 7, the dehumidifier failed and started on fire. The fire spread and damaged their home.
After an investigation from Western National, the Hermann’s homeowners insurance company, damages from the fire were determined to cost $41,381. The couple was paid for repairs made to their home.
Western National's lawsuit cites a defect in the appliance as the cause of the fire, holding the importer liable to recoup costs paid for repairs to the Hermanns' home.
Western National, represented in this case by attorney Catlin Pegelow of Milwaukee law firm Yost & Baill, is seeking an amount yet to be determined as well as costs and fees related to the lawsuit.
Gree USA has 45 days to respond to Western National’s lawsuit.
A recall first issued in 2013 and expanded in 2014 stated that certain models of Gree dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Between January 2005 and August 2013 in numerous stores and websites under multiple brand names, there were 2.5 million units sold in the U.S., according to the recall notice.
By late 2016 — the newest update available online on the recall — more than 2,000 of the dehumidifiers had overheated. Of those, 450 resulted in fires that did a total of $19 million in property damage.
With the Chinese manufacturer itself outside the reach of the U.S. legal system, insurers have been filing lawsuits with domestic businesses in an attempt to recoup costs tied to dehumidifier fires.
One of the store chains that sold the defective dehumidifiers, Eau Claire-based home improvement retailer Menards, has faced multiple lawsuits filed in Eau Claire County Court by American Family Insurance.
Other stores that sold the defective models were Home Depot, Kmart, Lowes, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and online retailers Amazon and eBay, according to the recall notice.