ALTOONA — A sport that is sweeping across Canada just slid across the border into the United States for the first time.
Its landing spot: Altoona, Wisconsin.
The city unveiled its colorful new crokicurl rink in River Prairie with a pop-up event Tuesday night. Crokicurl combines elements of the Olympic sport of curling with crokinole, a Canadian board game in which players flick small chips toward a target in the center of an octagonal board. It's essentially a life-size version of the board game that substitutes curling stones for chips and is played on ice.
While the last-minute event attracted only a dozen or so curious people, Altoona officials are optimistic it could be the start of something big and a fresh way to get people to take part in outdoor activities in winter.
"I think it could be really popular," said Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat. "My hope is that we become the epicenter for crokicurl culture in the United States."
Golat envisions crokicurl growing much the way the Nordic lawn game kubb has in Eau Claire since it was introduced to the area in 2007 by Eric Anderson. Eau Claire is now the host of the annual U.S. National Kubb Championship and in 2011 was dubbed "Kubb Capital of North America" by the Eau Claire City Council.
Altoona's crokicurl dreams began when Debra Goldbach, the city's Parks and Recreation director, was researching possible new activities that could be implemented with social distancing in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She noticed a post about crokicurl on the Women in Parks and Recreation Facebook page and thought it might be just the ticket.
When other city leaders agreed, they researched the sport and identified a spot in River Prairie — just off Front Porch Place between 44 North and Cowboy Jack's — where they could build a rink that would be lit up at night. It took a few thousand dollars and about three weeks to create the 42-foot-diameter octagonal rink, which made its public debut this week.
"We decided it was worth pursuing and we're excited about the idea of being the first place in the United States to have one," Golat said, noting that it fits a key principle of placemaking — using an existing space to create something in a manner that's fast, simple and cheap.
While it long has been a goal of city leaders to make River Prairie a four-season asset, Golat acknowledged winter has posed a challenge beyond residents using the walking trails year-round. Altoona officials are optimistic crokicurl could be the answer.
"I think it's something that's going to catch on," Goldbach said. "I think people are going to enjoy having another fun activity they can do outside in wintertime. Now I just hope to get people down here to try it."
Altoona officials are all in on the concept, as they've already announced plans to hold the nation's first crokicurl tournament on Feb. 13 as part of the city's Frost Fun Series.
Crokicurl's origin story is as unusual as the sport itself.
One of the creators, Liz Wreford of Public City Architecture in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, said she and a few colleagues were playing crokinole one day in the office when they came up with the idea of doing a life-size version on ice because of its similarities to curling.
"We thought someone must have done this before because it seems pretty obvious, but we looked it up and no one had," Wreford said with a laugh.
That was in 2016. By the following year, after the team had created rules and rink requirements, the first rink was built in Winnipeg. Wreford said there are now at least 30 and perhaps 50 crokicurl rinks across Canada and added that she believes Altoona is the only U.S. community to build one so far.
"It seems to be quite huge right now," she said. "Especially this year because of COVID, people are looking for unique things to do outside."
Crokicurl is played with two teams, each composed of one or two players, that take turns sliding eight rocks toward a center hole, called a button, that is protected by eight posts. Players accumulate more points the closer their rocks end up to the button. The team with the most points after all the rocks are thrown wins. (A complete set of rules is posted near the River Prairie rink.)
Crokicurl fills the gap for people seeking ways to be together but still be apart while also being easy to learn and inexpensive to play, Wreford said.
"It's a pretty fun twist on something that's part of our culture," Wreford said, "and it's also really fun to play."
Part of the appeal to Golat is that crokicurl is a family-friendly sport that can appeal to all ages and doesn't require a tremendous amount of skill.
When Golat, a curler himself, explained the concept to former Olympic curler Mike Peplinski of Eau Claire and invited him to try the sport at Tuesday's pop-up event, Peplinski didn't hesitate.
Not only does Peplinski love curling, but he also was introduced to crokinole years ago on a curling trip to Thunder Bay and enjoyed it so much that he bought a set.
He thinks the meshing of the two has great potential and enjoyed his introduction to crokicurl enough that he signed up for the inaugural tournament.
"I think it could be a lot of fun. It reminds me of kubb and cornhole, unique games that have found their niche," Peplinski said. "It's just another fun little thing for our community."